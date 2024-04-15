Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 April, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 April, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 845.12 points, or -1.14, to settle at 74244.9, while the Nifty lost 246.9 points, or -1.1, to close at 22519.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22519.4, down by 1.1% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty had a high of 22427.45 and a low of 22259.55. The Sensex traded between 73905.8 and 73315.16, closing 1.14% down at 74244.9, which was 845.12 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.48% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16496.4, down by 285.4 points and 1.73% lower than the previous day.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

-1.75% in the last 1 week,

1.12% in the last 1 month,

0.78% in the last 3 months,

12.86% in the last 6 months,

and 25.77% in the last 1 year.

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.33%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.35%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.27%), Nestle India (up 0.69%), and Britannia Industries (up 0.21%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.46%), Wipro (down 2.42%), ICICI Bank (down 2.36%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 2.13%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48564.55, with an intraday high of 48255.5 and a low of 47725.8. The Bank Nifty's performance in the last periods is as follows:

-1.66% in the last 1 week,

2.53% in the last 1 month,

-0.8% in the last 3 months,

8.02% in the last 6 months,

and 13.04% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 15, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.24%), Nestle India (up 1.22%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.16%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.10%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 2.47%), ICICI Bank (down 2.30%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.15%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.10%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.09%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.33%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.35%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.27%), Nestle India (up 0.69%), Britannia Industries (up 0.21%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.46%), Wipro (down 2.42%), ICICI Bank (down 2.36%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.13%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Gas Company, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Capital, NMDC

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Exide Industries, Intellect Design Arena, IIFL Finance, Ramkrishna Forgings, Mahanagar Gas

Top Losers: NBCC India, KEC International, Castrol India, Tanla Platforms, Olectra Greentech

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aster DM Healthcare (up 7.13%), CSB Bank (up 6.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.31%), Thermax (up 3.86%), Eureka Forbes (up 3.75%)

Top Losers: Jindal Worldwide (down 5.91%), Hindustan Zinc (down 5.70%), KEC International (down 5.65%), Castrol India (down 5.64%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 5.64%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aster DM Healthcare (up 7.08%), CSB Bank (up 6.20%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.33%), Anand Rathi Wealth (up 4.42%), Thermax (up 4.32%)

Top Losers: NBCC India (down 5.73%), Hindustan Zinc (down 5.72%), KEC International (down 5.71%), Castrol India (down 5.66%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 5.61%).

