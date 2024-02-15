Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 February, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 227.55 points, or 0.32, to settle at 71822.83, while the Nifty gained 70.7 points, or 0.32, to close at 21840.05.
The Nifty closed at 21840.05, up by 0.32% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21953.85 and a low of 21794.8. The Sensex traded between 72164.97 and 71644.44, closing 0.32% higher at 71822.83, which was 227.55 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started