Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 February, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21840.05, up by 0.32% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21953.85 and a low of 21794.8. The Sensex traded between 72164.97 and 71644.44, closing 0.32% higher at 71822.83, which was 227.55 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.0% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15896.05, up by 209.15 points or 1.32%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.89%

- In the last 1 month: -0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 11.36%

- In the last 6 months: 12.56%

- In the last 1 year: 21.62%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.52%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 3.43%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.14%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.92%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 2.25%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.87%), ITC (down 1.86%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.55%), and Nestle India (down 1.34%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45908.3, with an intraday high of 46297.7 and a low of 45590.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.66%

- In the last 1 month: -4.04%

- In the last 3 months: 4.55%

- In the last 6 months: 5.15%

- In the last 1 year: 10.74%

Additionally, the top gainers and losers for the trading session on February 15, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.51%), NTPC (up 3.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.79%), State Bank of India (up 2.46%), HDFC Bank (up 2.15%)

- Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 2.11%), ITC (down 1.85%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.58%), Nestle India (down 1.32%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.79%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.52%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 3.43%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.14%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.92%)

- Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 2.25%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.87%), ITC (down 1.86%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.55%), Nestle India (down 1.34%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Mphasis, NMDC, Polycab India, Federal Bank

- Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Max Financial Services, Au Small Finance Bank, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Aegis Logistics, NLC India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Medplus Health Services, Global Health

- Top Losers: Jyothy Labs, Elgi Equipments, Creditaccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Birla Corporation

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Saregama India (up 8.77%), Aegis Logistics (up 8.59%), NLC India (up 7.95%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 7.68%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 7.31%)

- Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 7.52%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 6.21%), One 97 Communications (down 4.99%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (down 4.53%), Vedanta (down 4.01%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 9.89%), Aegis Logistics (up 8.87%), Saregama India (up 8.74%), NLC India (up 7.71%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 7.60%)

- Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 7.54%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 6.14%), One 97 Communications (down 5.00%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (down 4.53%), Vedanta (down 4.18%)

