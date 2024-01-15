Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2024: Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,894.55, up by 0.93% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,115.55 and a low of 21,963.55. The Sensex traded between 73,402.16 and 72,909.0, ultimately closing at 72,568.45, a 1.05% increase from the opening price, which was 759.49 points higher.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.93% higher than the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,544.65, up by 65.85 points or 0.42% higher than the Nifty 50.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.67%

- In the last 1 month: 2.94%

- In the last 3 months: 11.94%

- In the last 6 months: 12.05%

- In the last 1 year: 23.43%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 6.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.52%), HCL Technologies (up 3.08%), Infosys (up 2.44%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.42%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.39%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.27%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.18%), and Eicher Motors (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,709.8, reaching an intraday high of 48,248.05 and a low of 47,825.4. The Bank Nifty's performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.47%

- In the last 1 month: 0.01%

- In the last 3 months: 8.87%

- In the last 6 months: 5.94%

- In the last 1 year: 14.18%

In the trading session on January 15, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 6.25%), HCL Technologies (up 2.90%), Infosys (up 2.47%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.39%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.34%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.66%), Tata Motors (down 0.48%), Tata Steel (down 0.26%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 6.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.52%), HCL Technologies (up 3.08%), Infosys (up 2.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.42%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.39%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.27%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.18%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Au Small Finance Bank, Mphasis, Max Financial Services, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Rail Vikas Nigam, Granules India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, M M T C

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless, Brightcom Group, Century Textiles & Industries, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Ingrevia

BSE:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software (up 9.05%), SJVN (up 8.75%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.67%), Mas Financial Services (up 8.33%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 6.96%)

Top Losers: Zomato (down 4.44%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (down 4.18%), Capri Global Capital (down 3.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.61%), Exide Industries (down 3.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software (up 8.89%), SJVN (up 8.87%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.56%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 7.15%), Engineers India (up 6.38%)

Top Losers: Zomato (down 4.41%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (down 4.13%), Usha Martin (down 3.95%), Capri Global Capital (down 3.89%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%)

