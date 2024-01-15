 Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2024: Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2024: Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 759.49 points, or 1.05, to settle at 72568.45, while the Nifty gained 202.9 points, or 0.93, to close at 21894.55.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21,894.55, up by 0.93% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,115.55 and a low of 21,963.55. The Sensex traded between 73,402.16 and 72,909.0, ultimately closing at 72,568.45, a 1.05% increase from the opening price, which was 759.49 points higher.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.93% higher than the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,544.65, up by 65.85 points or 0.42% higher than the Nifty 50.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.67%

- In the last 1 month: 2.94%

- In the last 3 months: 11.94%

- In the last 6 months: 12.05%

- In the last 1 year: 23.43%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 6.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.52%), HCL Technologies (up 3.08%), Infosys (up 2.44%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.42%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.39%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.27%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.18%), and Eicher Motors (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,709.8, reaching an intraday high of 48,248.05 and a low of 47,825.4. The Bank Nifty's performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.47%

- In the last 1 month: 0.01%

- In the last 3 months: 8.87%

- In the last 6 months: 5.94%

- In the last 1 year: 14.18%

In the trading session on January 15, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 6.25%), HCL Technologies (up 2.90%), Infosys (up 2.47%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.39%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.34%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 2.34%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.66%), Tata Motors (down 0.48%), Tata Steel (down 0.26%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 6.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 4.52%), HCL Technologies (up 3.08%), Infosys (up 2.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.42%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.39%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.27%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.18%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Au Small Finance Bank, Mphasis, Max Financial Services, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Rail Vikas Nigam, Granules India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, M M T C

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless, Brightcom Group, Century Textiles & Industries, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Ingrevia

BSE:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software (up 9.05%), SJVN (up 8.75%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.67%), Mas Financial Services (up 8.33%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 6.96%)

Top Losers: Zomato (down 4.44%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (down 4.18%), Capri Global Capital (down 3.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.61%), Exide Industries (down 3.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software (up 8.89%), SJVN (up 8.87%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.56%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 7.15%), Engineers India (up 6.38%)

Top Losers: Zomato (down 4.41%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (down 4.13%), Usha Martin (down 3.95%), Capri Global Capital (down 3.89%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.63%)

For more details on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can refer to the provided links.

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
