Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2024: Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 759.49 points, or 1.05, to settle at 72568.45, while the Nifty gained 202.9 points, or 0.93, to close at 21894.55.
The Nifty closed at 21,894.55, up by 0.93% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,115.55 and a low of 21,963.55. The Sensex traded between 73,402.16 and 72,909.0, ultimately closing at 72,568.45, a 1.05% increase from the opening price, which was 759.49 points higher.
