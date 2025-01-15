Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2025: Trent, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 224.45 points, or 0.29, to settle at 76499.63, while the Nifty gained 37.15 points, or 0.16, to close at 23176.05.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,176.05, reflecting an increase of 0.16%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,293.65 and a low of 23,146.45. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 76,991.05 and 76,479.70, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 76,499.63, which was 224.45 points above its opening price.

The mid-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.46%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,257.80, marking an increase of 96.15 points or 0.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following performance:

- In the last three months: -7.35%

- In the last six months: -5.58%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 3.72%), NTPC (up 3.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.89%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.23%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.76%). Conversely, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.93%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.44%), Axis Bank (down 2.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), and Shriram Finance (down 2.00%).

- In the last week: -2.21%

- In the last month: -9.04%

- In the last six months: -7.09%

- In the last year: 1.20%

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.35%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.03%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.29%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.69%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.62%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 3.72%), NTPC (up 3.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.89%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.23%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.76%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Phoenix Mills, L&T Finance, HDFC Asset Management Company, Dixon Technologies (India).

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Angel Broking, Aarti Industries, Raymond, Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Thermax (up 7.80%), Alok Industries (up 7.74%), Devyani International (up 7.73%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 7.22%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.37%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elecon Engineering Co. (up 9.03%), Devyani International (up 8.41%), Alok Industries (up 8.13%), Thermax (up 7.47%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.45%).