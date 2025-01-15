Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2025: Trent, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 January, 2025: Trent, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

The Sensex gained 224.45 points, or 0.29, to settle at 76499.63, while the Nifty gained 37.15 points, or 0.16, to close at 23176.05.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today:**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,176.05, reflecting an increase of 0.16%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,293.65 and a low of 23,146.45. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 76,991.05 and 76,479.70, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 76,499.63, which was 224.45 points above its opening price.

The mid-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.46%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,257.80, marking an increase of 96.15 points or 0.56%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following performance:

- In the last week: -2.0%

- In the last month: -5.89%

- In the last three months: -7.35%

- In the last six months: -5.58%

- In the last year: 5.05%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 3.72%), NTPC (up 3.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.89%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.23%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.76%). Conversely, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.93%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.44%), Axis Bank (down 2.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), and Shriram Finance (down 2.00%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 48,729.15, with an intraday high of 49,083.65 and a low of 48,522.40. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: -2.21%

- In the last month: -9.04%

- In the last three months: -6.11%

- In the last six months: -7.09%

- In the last year: 1.20%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session of January 15, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.35%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.03%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.29%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.69%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.62%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.91%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.16%), Axis Bank (down 2.14%), Tata Motors (down 0.93%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 3.72%), NTPC (up 3.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.89%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.23%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.76%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.93%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.44%), Axis Bank (down 2.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), Shriram Finance (down 2.00%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Phoenix Mills, L&T Finance, HDFC Asset Management Company, Dixon Technologies (India).

Top Losers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Angel Broking, Aarti Industries, Raymond, Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Top Losers: Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Olectra Greentech.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Thermax (up 7.80%), Alok Industries (up 7.74%), Devyani International (up 7.73%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 7.22%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.37%).

Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank (down 7.74%), Central Bank of India (down 7.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 7.02%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 6.99%), VIP Industries (down 6.78%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elecon Engineering Co. (up 9.03%), Devyani International (up 8.41%), Alok Industries (up 8.13%), Thermax (up 7.47%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 6.45%).

Top Losers: Central Bank of India (down 7.26%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 7.18%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 6.97%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.92%), VIP Industries (down 6.75%).

