Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, LTI Mindtree, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, LTI Mindtree, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 145.52 points, or 0.18, to settle at 80519.34, while the Nifty gained 84.55 points, or 0.35, to close at 24502.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24502.15, up by 0.35% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24635.05 and a low of 24522.75. The Sensex traded between 80862.54 and 80556.97, closing 0.18% higher at 80519.34, which was 145.52 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.84% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18949.05, up by 98.65 points and 0.52% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.09%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.36%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.38%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.26%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.72%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.24%), Shriram Finance (up 3.15%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%), and State Bank Of India (up 2.52%). The top losers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (down 1.70%), Asian Paints (down 1.42%), Grasim Industries (down 1.41%), Tata Steel (down 1.14%), and Axis Bank (down 0.75%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52278.9, with an intraday high of 52662.25 and a low of 52154.0. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.05%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.99%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.8%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.92%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.41%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 15, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 2.55%), NTPC (up 2.23%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.96%), ITC (up 0.83%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.44%), Tata Steel (down 1.13%), Axis Bank (down 0.77%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.40%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.24%), Shriram Finance (up 3.15%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%), State Bank Of India (up 2.52%)

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 1.70%), Asian Paints (down 1.42%), Grasim Industries (down 1.41%), Tata Steel (down 1.14%), Axis Bank (down 0.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Oracle Financial Services Software, Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India, Astral, Cummins India, L&T Technology Services, Coforge

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, NLC India, Castrol India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Raymond

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Cochin Shipyard, Swan Energy, Century Textiles & Industries

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.35%), M M T C (up 7.12%), NLC India (up 6.66%), IDBI Bank (up 6.52%), Castrol India (up 6.34%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 8.27%), TVS Holdings (down 4.57%), Chalet Hotels (down 3.83%), Sobha (down 3.34%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.28%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.46%), M M T C (up 7.23%), KSB (up 6.84%), NLC India (up 6.68%), IDBI Bank (up 6.36%)

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance (down 4.51%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.97%), Chalet Hotels (down 3.67%), Sonata Software (down 3.62%), Railtel Corporation Of India (down 3.59%)

Source: Livemint

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.