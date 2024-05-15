Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 May, 2024: Coal India, Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 117.58 points, or -0.16, to settle at 73104.61, while the Nifty lost 17.3 points, or -0.08, to close at 22217.85.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22217.85, down by 0.08% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22297.55 and a low of 22151.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73301.47 and 72822.66, closing 0.16% down at 73104.61, which was 117.58 points below the opening price.
