Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 May, 2024: Coal India, Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 117.58 points, or -0.16, to settle at 73104.61, while the Nifty lost 17.3 points, or -0.08, to close at 22217.85.

The Nifty closed at 22217.85, down by 0.08% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22297.55 and a low of 22151.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73301.47 and 72822.66, closing 0.16% down at 73104.61, which was 117.58 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.7% up. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16363.15, up by 94.3 points and 0.58% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.44%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.31%

- In the last 3 Months: 1.34%

- In the last 6 Months: 12.85%

- In the last 1 Year: 20.68%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Coal India (up 4.27%), Cipla (up 3.64%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.15%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.99%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.81%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (down 1.83%), Tata Motors (down 1.80%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.79%), Eicher Motors (down 1.72%), and HDFC Bank (down 1.54%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47859.45, with an intraday high of 47957.2 and a low of 47534.5. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.64%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.12%

- In the last 3 Months: 3.24%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.95%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.26%

The top gainers and losers for the Sensex and Nifty indices today are as follows:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 2.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.62%), NTPC (up 1.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.32%), HCL Technologies (up 0.97%)

- Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.84%), Tata Motors (down 1.81%), HDFC Bank (down 1.57%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.10%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.95%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Coal India (up 4.27%), Cipla (up 3.64%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.15%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.99%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.81%)

- Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.83%), Tata Motors (down 1.80%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.79%), Eicher Motors (down 1.72%), HDFC Bank (down 1.54%)

The top gainers and losers for the Nifty MidCap 50 and Nifty Small Cap 100 indices today are as follows:

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Oberoi Realty, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Max Financial Services

- Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas Company, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Foodworks, Mphasis

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: ITI, KEC International, Triveni Turbines, Olectra Greentech, Praj Industries

- Top Losers: Aarti Industries, Jyothy Labs, Piramal Pharma, Madhusudan Masala, Graphite India

For the BSE index, the top gainers and losers can be found [here](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), while for the NSE index, the top gainers and losers can be found [here](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers).

