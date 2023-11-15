Top gainers and losers today on 15 November, 2023: Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 19443.55, registering a gain of 1.19% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty touched a high of 19693.2 and a low of 19579.65. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 65747.65 and 65373.5, ultimately closing 1.14% higher at 64933.87, which was 742.06 points above its opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, with a gain of 0.87%. On the other hand, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13610.0, up by 179.25 points or 1.32%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has delivered the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.2% gain

- In the last 1 month: -0.28% loss

- In the last 3 months: 1.09% gain

- In the last 6 months: 6.95% gain

- In the last 1 year: 6.92% gain

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Eicher Motors (up 5.57%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.75%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.67%), Tata Motors (up 2.80%), and Infosys (up 2.69%). On the other hand, the top losers were Bajaj Finance (down 1.86%), Indusind Bank (down 1.04%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 43891.25, with an intraday high of 44408.55 and a low of 44164.55. The Bank Nifty has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.26% gain

- In the last 1 month: -0.04% loss

- In the last 3 months: 0.59% gain

- In the last 6 months: 0.31% gain

- In the last 1 year: 4.33% gain

During the trading session on November 15, 2023, the top gainers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 3.77%), Tata Motors (up 2.84%), Infosys (up 2.69%), Wipro (up 2.54%), Tata Steel (up 2.52%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.84%), Indusind Bank (down 1.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.97%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 5.57%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.75%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.67%), Tata Motors (up 2.80%), Infosys (up 2.69%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.86%), Indusind Bank (down 1.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%)

Nifty Midcap 50:

- Top gainers: Oberoi Realty, Mphasis, Coforge, LIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

- Top losers: NMDC, Federal Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Indraprastha Gas

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Angel One, Welspun India, Dilip Buildcon, TV18 Broadcast

- Top losers: Jindal Stainless, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Indigo Paints, Kalyan Jewellers India, Prince Pipes & Fittings

BSE:

- Top gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.94%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.83%), Angel One (up 7.74%), Manappuram Finance (up 7.01%), NESCO (up 6.29%)

- Top losers: Rajesh Exports (down 8.09%), La Opala Rg (down 7.14%), Natco Pharma (down 4.43%), Honeywell Automation India (down 3.15%), NMDC (down 3.14%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.25%), Angel One (up 7.82%), Manappuram Finance (up 7.23%), Welspun India (up 6.40%), Solar Industries India (up 5.81%)

- Top losers: Rajesh Exports (down 8.05%), Natco Pharma (down 4.48%), NMDC (down 3.11%), Honeywell Automation India (down 2.99%), Jindal Stainless (down 2.99%)

These were the highlights of the trading session on November 15, 2023, with various indices and stocks experiencing both gains and losses.

