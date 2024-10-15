Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 October, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Summary: Top Gainers and Losers for Today**

The Nifty index closed at 25,127.95, reflecting a decline of 0.28%. Throughout the trading session, the index reached a high of 25,212.05 and a low of 25,008.15. The Sensex also experienced a downturn, trading within a range of 82,300.44 and 81,635.57, ultimately closing down by 0.19% at 81,973.05, which is 152.93 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.25%. Small-cap stocks similarly excelled, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,090.55, representing an increase of 211.5 points or 1.11%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- **In the last 1 Week:** 0.16%

- **In the last 1 Month:** -1.3%

- **In the last 3 Months:** 1.89%

- **In the last 6 Months:** 12.48%

- **In the last 1 Year:** 26.97%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.35%), ICICI Bank (up 1.93%), Britannia Industries (up 1.52%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.28%), and Bharat Electronics (up 1.10%). Conversely, the top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.56%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.17%), Wipro (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.66%), and Hindalco Industries (down 2.16%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,816.90, with an intraday high of 52,022.05 and a low of 51,698.75. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized as follows:

- **In the last 1 Week:** 1.73%

- **In the last 1 Month:** -0.47%

- **In the last 3 Months:** -1.05%

- **In the last 6 Months:** 8.65%

- **In the last 1 Year:** 17.36%

Below is the list of stocks that emerged as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 15, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.90%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.26%), Asian Paints (up 1.01%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.83%), HCL Technologies (up 0.76%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.00%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.73%), Reliance Industries (down 2.09%), Tata Steel (down 1.67%), Tata Motors (down 1.14%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.35%), ICICI Bank (up 1.93%), Britannia Industries (up 1.52%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.28%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.10%).

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.56%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.17%), Wipro (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.66%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.16%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Phoenix Mills, Max Healthcare Institute, Godrej Properties, L&T Finance.

Top Losers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Mphasis, Ashok Leyland.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Five Star Business Finance, Praj Industries, Firstsource Solutions, Raymond, Piramal Pharma.

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company, Alok Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aegis Logis (up 7.56%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.53%), FDC (up 6.59%), TV18 Broadcast (up 6.48%), Galaxy Surfactants (up 6.48%).

Top Losers: Godrej Industries (down 5.10%), Oil India (down 4.57%), Symphony (down 4.06%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.54%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.38%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 9.37%), Five Star Business Finance (up 8.63%), Aegis Logis (up 7.71%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.57%), TV18 Broadcast (up 6.74%).