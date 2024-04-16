Active Stocks
Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 April, 2024: Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories, Infosys, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 456.1 points, or -0.62, to settle at 73399.78, while the Nifty lost 124.6 points, or -0.56, to close at 22272.5.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,272.5, down by 0.56% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,213.75 and a low of 22,079.45. The Sensex traded between 73,135.43 and 72,685.03, closing 0.62% down at 73,399.78, which was 456.1 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.55% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,211.0, up by 121.8 points and 0.75% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.09%

- In the last 1 month: 0.51%

- In the last 3 months: 0.62%

- In the last 6 months: 12.35%

- In the last 1 year: 25.2%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Eicher Motors (up 3.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.28%), Titan Company (up 1.26%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.22%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.18%). The top losers were Infosys (down 3.66%), Indusind Bank (down 3.18%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.16%), Wipro (down 2.39%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 2.31%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,773.25, with an intraday high of 47,609.0 and a low of 47,316.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.47%

- In the last 1 month: 2.04%

- In the last 3 months: -1.25%

- In the last 6 months: 7.46%

- In the last 1 year: 12.45%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indexes during the trading session on April 16, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Titan Company (up 1.26%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.20%), HDFC Bank (up 0.97%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.62%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.07%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 3.65%), Indusind Bank (down 3.12%), Wipro (down 2.32%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.31%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.94%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 3.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.28%), Titan Company (up 1.26%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.22%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.18%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 3.66%), Indusind Bank (down 3.18%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.16%), Wipro (down 2.39%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 2.31%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Asset Management Company, Escorts Kubota, and Container Corporation Of India

- Top losers: Mphasis, Coforge, Gujarat Gas Company, Au Small Finance Bank, and L&T Technology Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Titagarh Rail Systems, Cochin Shipyard, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Tejas Networks, and Nippon Life

- Top losers: Honasa Consumer, Jyothy Labs, RBL Bank, NCC, and IIFL Finance

BSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 7.82%), Saregama India (up 7.11%), Sterlite Technologies (up 6.75%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 6.53%), and Patanjali Foods (up 5.41%)

- Top losers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), KEI Industries (down 3.77%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 3.68%), Infosys (down 3.65%), and Mphasis (down 3.60%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 7.90%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 7.03%), Sterlite Technologies (up 6.71%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 6.47%), and Saregama India (up 6.29%)

- Top losers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), KEI Industries (down 3.89%), Honasa Consumer (down 3.80%), Infosys (down 3.66%), and Mphasis (down 3.60%)

