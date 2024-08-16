Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 August, 2024: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,143.75, an increase of 1.65%. During the trading day, Nifty reached a high of 24,563.9 and a low of 24,204.5. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,518.21 and 79,306.69, closing 1.68% higher at 79,105.88, which was 1,330.96 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 2.03%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,087.5, up by 349.35 points or 1.93%.
Nifty 50 has given returns of:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.77%
- In the last 1 Month: -0.23%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.6%
- In the last 6 Months: 11.41%
- In the last 1 Year: 26.15%
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), and Tata Motors (up 3.39%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%). The Bank Nifty ended at 49,727.3, with an intraday high of 50,603.4 and a low of 49,806.05. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.09%
- In the last 1 Month: -3.56%
- In the last 3 Months: 5.32%
- In the last 6 Months: 8.93%
- In the last 1 Year: 14.98%
Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 16 August 2024:
**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.30%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.02%), Tata Motors (up 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.91%)
**Top Losers:** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.03%)
**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), Tata Motors (up 3.39%)
**Top Losers:** Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%)
**Top Gainers:** Mphasis, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Technology Services, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India
**Top Losers:** Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories
**Top Gainers:** Central Depository Service India, Nippon Life, Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
