Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 August, 2024: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,143.75, an increase of 1.65%. During the trading day, Nifty reached a high of 24,563.9 and a low of 24,204.5. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,518.21 and 79,306.69, closing 1.68% higher at 79,105.88, which was 1,330.96 points above the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 2.03%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,087.5, up by 349.35 points or 1.93%.
Nifty 50 has given returns of:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.77%
- In the last 1 Month: -0.23%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.6%
- In the last 6 Months: 11.41%
- In the last 1 Year: 26.15%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), and Tata Motors (up 3.39%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%). The Bank Nifty ended at 49,727.3, with an intraday high of 50,603.4 and a low of 49,806.05. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.09%
- In the last 1 Month: -3.56%
- In the last 3 Months: 5.32%
- In the last 6 Months: 8.93%
- In the last 1 Year: 14.98%
Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 16 August 2024:
Sensex
**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.30%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.02%), Tata Motors (up 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.91%)
**Top Losers:** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.03%)
Nifty
**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), Tata Motors (up 3.39%)
**Top Losers:** Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%)
Nifty MidCap 50
**Top Gainers:** Mphasis, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Technology Services, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India
**Top Losers:** Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories
Nifty Small Cap 100
**Top Gainers:** Central Depository Service India, Nippon Life, Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
**Top