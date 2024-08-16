Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 August, 2024: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1330.96 points, or 1.68, to settle at 79105.88, while the Nifty gained 397.4 points, or 1.65, to close at 24143.75.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,143.75, an increase of 1.65%. During the trading day, Nifty reached a high of 24,563.9 and a low of 24,204.5. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,518.21 and 79,306.69, closing 1.68% higher at 79,105.88, which was 1,330.96 points above the opening price.

Nifty 50 has given returns of:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.77%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.23%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.6%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.41%

- In the last 1 Year: 26.15%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), and Tata Motors (up 3.39%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%). The Bank Nifty ended at 49,727.3, with an intraday high of 50,603.4 and a low of 49,806.05. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.09%

- In the last 1 Month: -3.56%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.32%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.93%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.98%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 16 August 2024:

Sensex

**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.30%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.02%), Tata Motors (up 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.91%)

**Top Losers:** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.03%)

Nifty

**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.00%), Grasim Industries (up 3.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.47%), Tata Motors (up 3.39%)

**Top Losers:** Divis Laboratories (down 0.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.19%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.11%)

Nifty MidCap 50

**Top Gainers:** Mphasis, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Technology Services, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India

**Top Losers:** Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories

Nifty Small Cap 100

**Top Gainers:** Central Depository Service India, Nippon Life, Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India