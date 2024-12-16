Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 24,768.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.4%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,781.25 and a low of 24,601.75. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 82,116.44 and 81,551.28, ultimately closing down by 0.47% at 82,133.12, which represents a decline of 384.55 points from the opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.71% higher. Additionally, small cap stocks demonstrated strong performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,407.3, marking an increase of 123.75 points or 0.64%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.19%

- In the last 1 month: 5.16%

- In the last 3 months: -2.83%

- In the last 6 months: 4.7%

- In the last 1 year: 15.16%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.89%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.36%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.34%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index included Titan Company (down 2.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.31%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,583.8, with an intraday high of 53,738.9 and a low of 53,335.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: 0.31%

- In the last 1 month: 6.37%

- In the last 3 months: 2.72%

- In the last 6 months: 6.21%

- In the last 1 year: 11.92%

The following is a list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 16, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 1.28%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.30%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.24%), Axis Bank (up 0.17%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.12%).

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.29%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.29%), NTPC (down 1.25%), and Bharti Airtel (down 1.16%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.89%), Indusind Bank (up 1.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.36%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.34%).

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.31%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oberoi Realty, Sundaram Finance, Dixon Technologies (India), Aurobindo Pharma, and Phoenix Mills.

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Colgate Palmolive India, Au Small Finance Bank, Petronet LNG, and P I Industries.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Five Star Business Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Affle India, Data Patterns India, and ITI.

Top Losers: Angel Broking, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, National Aluminium Company, IIFL Finance, and Tejas Networks.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 8.70%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.11%), Oberoi Realty (up 6.40%), The New India Assurance Company (up 5.54%), and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 5.51%).

Top Losers: Focus Business Solution (down 5.00%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.87%), Angel Broking (down 4.79%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (down 3.38%), and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 3.25%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 8.84%), Five Star Business Finance (up 8.64%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.19%), Oberoi Realty (up 6.41%), and The New India Assurance Company (up 5.62%).