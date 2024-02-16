Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 February, 2024: Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 376.26 points, or 0.52, to settle at 72050.38, while the Nifty gained 129.95 points, or 0.59, to close at 21910.75.
The Nifty index closed at 21910.75, recording a gain of 0.59% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22068.65 and a low of 21968.95. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72545.33 and 72218.1, closing 0.52% higher at 72050.38, which was 376.26 points above the opening price.
