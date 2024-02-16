Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 February, 2024: Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21910.75, recording a gain of 0.59% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22068.65 and a low of 21968.95. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72545.33 and 72218.1, closing 0.52% higher at 72050.38, which was 376.26 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better with a gain of 0.87%. However, the Nifty small cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16105.2, a gain of 88.8 points or 0.55%.

Over different time periods, the Nifty 50 provided the following returns: 1.16% in the last 1 week, 0.01% in the last 1 month, 11.48% in the last 3 months, 13.2% in the last 6 months, and 22.17% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Wipro (up 4.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.14%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 2.62%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.94%), State Bank Of India (down 0.92%), Britannia Industries (down 0.74%), and Reliance Industries (down 0.68%).

The bank nifty closed at 46218.9, with an intraday high of 46693.4 and a low of 46264.4. The bank nifty provided the following returns over different time periods: 1.57% in the last 1 week, -3.68% in the last 1 month, 4.96% in the last 3 months, 5.47% in the last 6 months, and 11.34% in the last 1 year.

In the trading session on 16 Feb, 2024, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 4.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.96%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.68%), Tata Motors (up 2.02%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.93%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.36%), State Bank Of India (down 0.90%), Reliance Industries (down 0.70%), NTPC (down 0.59%), Axis Bank (down 0.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 4.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.79%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.14%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.62%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.94%), State Bank Of India (down 0.92%), Britannia Industries (down 0.74%), Reliance Industries (down 0.68%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Federal Bank, Biocon, Jubilant Foodworks, Mphasis, Tata Communications

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, REC, United Breweries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Medplus Health Services, JK Lakshmi Cement, Equitas Small Finance Bank

Top Losers: SJVN, NMDC Steel, KEC International, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Cochin Shipyard

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mastek (up 8.55%), Medplus Health Services (up 7.93%), IPCA Laboratories (up 7.83%), Uno Minda (up 7.83%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 7.81%)

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company (down 6.10%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 4.82%), FDC (down 4.20%), RHI Magnesita India (down 4.14%), EIH (down 3.71%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 8.87%), Mastek (up 7.98%), IPCA Laboratories (up 7.73%), Uno Minda (up 7.73%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 7.65%)

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company (down 6.16%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 4.88%), FDC (down 4.01%), EIH (down 3.63%), RHI Magnesita India (down 3.57%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on 16 Feb, 2024.

