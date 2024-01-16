Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 199.17 points, or -0.27, to settle at 73327.94, while the Nifty lost 65.15 points, or -0.29, to close at 22097.45.
The Nifty closed at 22097.45, down by 0.29%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22124.15 and a low of 21969.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73427.59 and 72960.29, closing 0.27% down at 73327.94, which was 199.17 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started