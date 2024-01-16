Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22097.45, down by 0.29%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22124.15 and a low of 21969.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73427.59 and 72960.29, closing 0.27% down at 73327.94, which was 199.17 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.49% down. Additionally, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15610.5, down by 75.2 points and 0.48% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has seen the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.27%.

- In the last 1 month: 2.87%.

- In the last 3 months: 11.67%.

- In the last 6 months: 11.78%.

- In the last 1 year: 23.13%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.80%), Tata Steel (up 1.74%), Titan Company (up 1.63%), ITC (up 1.01%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.96%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 2.43%), HCL Technologies (down 2.06%), Wipro (down 1.94%), NTPC (down 1.83%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.49%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48158.3, with an intraday high of 48305.4 and a low of 48002.85. The Bank Nifty's performance in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.87%.

- In the last 1 month: 0.54%.

- In the last 3 months: 8.82%.

- In the last 6 months: 5.89%.

- In the last 1 year: 14.13%.

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 16, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.70%), Titan Company (up 1.61%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.13%), ITC (up 1.01%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.88%).

- Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 2.05%), Wipro (down 1.93%), NTPC (down 1.84%), Reliance Industries (down 1.43%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.29%).

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.80%), Tata Steel (up 1.74%), Titan Company (up 1.63%), ITC (up 1.01%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.96%).

- Top Losers: Divis Laboratories (down 2.43%), HCL Technologies (down 2.06%), Wipro (down 1.94%), NTPC (down 1.83%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.49%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Steel Authority Of India, Polycab India, Gujarat Gas Company, and Biocon.

- Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software, Balkrishna Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: PNB Housing Finance, JM Financial, Hindustan Copper, Sobha, and Amber Enterprises India.

- Top Losers: Avanti Feeds, Alok Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suzlon Energy, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 8.96%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 6.69%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.20%), JM Financial (up 5.92%), and PNC Infratech (up 4.84%).

- Top Losers: Alok Industries (down 4.67%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.43%), Avanti Feeds (down 4.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.26%), and Suzlon Energy (down 4.08%).

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.03%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.37%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 6.23%), JM Financial (up 5.92%), and PNC Infratech (up 4.72%).

- Top Losers: Avanti Feeds (down 4.58%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.55%), Alok Industries (down 4.55%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.38%), and Suzlon Energy (down 4.10%).

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

