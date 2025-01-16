Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded trading at 23,213.2, reflecting an increase of 0.42%. Throughout the trading session, the index reached a peak of 23,391.65 and a low of 23,272.05. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 77,319.5 and 76,895.51, ultimately closing 0.42% higher at 76,724.08, which represents an increase of 318.74 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Midcap index surpassed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.62%. Additionally, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which closed at 17,353.95, marking an increase of 289.35 points or 1.67%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns in various timeframes:

- In the last week: -0.92%

- In the last month: -5.51%

- In the last three months: -6.65%

- In the last six months: -5.29%

- In the last year: 5.8%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 7.94%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.10%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), Shriram Finance (up 2.55%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.94%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Trent (down 2.80%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.58%), Tata Consumer (down 1.87%), HCL Technologies (down 1.83%), and Wipro (down 1.57%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,751.7, with an intraday high of 49,459.0 and a low of 49,038.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: -0.4%

- In the last month: -7.98%

- In the last three months: -4.82%

- In the last six months: -5.9%

- In the last year: 2.45%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 16, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank of India (up 1.64%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.47%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.46%), Tata Motors (up 1.43%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.41%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.87%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Nestle India (down 1.38%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.15%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 7.94%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.10%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), Shriram Finance (up 2.55%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.94%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 2.80%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.58%), Tata Consumer (down 1.87%), HCL Technologies (down 1.83%), Wipro (down 1.57%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: NMDC, SRF, Polycab India, PB Fintech, Au Small Finance Bank

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Sundaram Finance, Voltas, Oberoi Realty, KPIT Technologies

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Swan Energy, HFCL, Shree Renuka Sugars, Hindustan Copper

Top Losers: JBM Auto, Amber Enterprises India, Apar Industries, Alok Industries, CESC

BSE:

Top Gainers: Sammaan Capital (up 8.63%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 8.54%), L&T Technology Services (up 8.53%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 8.06%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 7.92%)

Top Losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.40%), Devyani International (down 4.51%), Achyut Healthcare (down 3.63%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 3.53%), Amber Enterprises India (down 3.11%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Railtel Corporation of India (up 9.56%), Sammaan Capital (up 8.62%), L&T Technology Services (up 8.09%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 7.94%), IDBI Bank (up 7.94%)