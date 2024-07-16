Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 July, 2024: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shriram Finance, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 51.69 points, or 0.06, to settle at 80664.86, while the Nifty gained 26.3 points, or 0.11, to close at 24586.7.

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24586.7, up by 0.11% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24661.25 and a low of 24587.65. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 80898.3 and 80598.06, closing 0.06% higher at 80664.86, which was 51.69 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.1% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 19047.7, up by 14.7 points and 0.08% higher than the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.7%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.45%

- In the last 3 Months: 11.09%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.68%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.83%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Coal India (up 2.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.66%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.60%), Tata Consumer (up 2.39%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.01%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 2.39%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.19%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.07%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.48%), and NTPC (down 1.35%).

The bank nifty ended at 52455.9, with an intraday high of 52619.05 and a low of 52331.6. The bank nifty's performance in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.91%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.37%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.91%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.32%

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Hindustan Unilever (up 2.70%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.13%), Infosys (up 1.09%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.95%). On the other hand, the top losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.11%), NTPC (down 1.35%), Reliance Industries (down 1.32%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.23%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.42%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Coal India (up 2.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.66%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.60%), Tata Consumer (up 2.39%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.01%). On the other hand, the top losers were Shriram Finance (down 2.39%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.19%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.07%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.48%), and NTPC (down 1.35%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Suzlon Energy, and Mphasis. On the other hand, the top losers were HDFC Asset Management Company, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Alkem Laboratories, and Bharat Heavy Electricals.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Natco Pharma, Century Textiles & Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Raymond, and Computer Age Management Services. On the other hand, the top losers were IRCON International, Five Star Business Finance, Angel Broking, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and RITES.

In the BSE, the top gainers were NOCIL (up 7.66%), Supreme Petrochemicals (up 6.20%), Natco Pharma (up 6.06%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.56%), and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.49%). On the other hand, the top losers were Achyut Healthcare (down 7.82%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 6.08%), M M T C (down 4.14%), IDBI Bank (down 3.95%), and IRCON International (down 3.55%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Natco Pharma (up 6.07%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.57%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.47%), India Cements (up 5.12%), and Raymond (up 5.00%). On the other hand, the top losers were Godfrey Phillips India (down 6.22%), Jupiter Wagons (down 5.72%), M M T C (down 4.26%), IDBI Bank (down 3.94%), and IRCON International (down 3.47%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market today.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 16 July, 2024: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shriram Finance, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue