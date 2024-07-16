Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 July, 2024: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shriram Finance, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24586.7, up by 0.11% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24661.25 and a low of 24587.65. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 80898.3 and 80598.06, closing 0.06% higher at 80664.86, which was 51.69 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.1% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 19047.7, up by 14.7 points and 0.08% higher than the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.7%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.45%

- In the last 3 Months: 11.09%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.68%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.83%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Coal India (up 2.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.66%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.60%), Tata Consumer (up 2.39%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.01%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 2.39%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.19%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.07%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.48%), and NTPC (down 1.35%).

The bank nifty ended at 52455.9, with an intraday high of 52619.05 and a low of 52331.6. The bank nifty's performance in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.91%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.37%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.91%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.32%

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Hindustan Unilever (up 2.70%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.00%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.13%), Infosys (up 1.09%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.95%). On the other hand, the top losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.11%), NTPC (down 1.35%), Reliance Industries (down 1.32%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.23%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.42%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Suzlon Energy, and Mphasis. On the other hand, the top losers were HDFC Asset Management Company, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Alkem Laboratories, and Bharat Heavy Electricals.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Natco Pharma, Century Textiles & Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Raymond, and Computer Age Management Services. On the other hand, the top losers were IRCON International, Five Star Business Finance, Angel Broking, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and RITES.

In the BSE, the top gainers were NOCIL (up 7.66%), Supreme Petrochemicals (up 6.20%), Natco Pharma (up 6.06%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.56%), and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.49%). On the other hand, the top losers were Achyut Healthcare (down 7.82%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 6.08%), M M T C (down 4.14%), IDBI Bank (down 3.95%), and IRCON International (down 3.55%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Natco Pharma (up 6.07%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.57%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.47%), India Cements (up 5.12%), and Raymond (up 5.00%). On the other hand, the top losers were Godfrey Phillips India (down 6.22%), Jupiter Wagons (down 5.72%), M M T C (down 4.26%), IDBI Bank (down 3.94%), and IRCON International (down 3.47%).