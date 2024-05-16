Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 676.69 points, or 0.93, to settle at 72987.03, while the Nifty gained 203.3 points, or 0.92, to close at 22200.55.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22200.55, up by 0.92% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22432.25 and a low of 22054.55. The Sensex traded between 73749.47 and 72529.97, closing 0.93% higher at 72987.03, which was 676.69 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started