Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 676.69 points, or 0.93, to settle at 72987.03, while the Nifty gained 203.3 points, or 0.92, to close at 22200.55.

The Nifty closed at 22200.55, up by 0.92% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22432.25 and a low of 22054.55. The Sensex traded between 73749.47 and 72529.97, closing 0.93% higher at 72987.03, which was 676.69 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.94% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16457.45, up by 138.95 points and 0.84% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.03%

- In the last 1 month: 1.15%

- In the last 3 months: 1.64%

- In the last 6 months: 13.35%

- In the last 1 year: 22.51%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.02%), Tata Consumer (up 2.89%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.69%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.62%), and LTI Mindtree (up 2.62%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.11%), Tata Motors (down 1.15%), State Bank Of India (down 1.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.01%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.75%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47687.45, with an intraday high of 48052.9 and a low of 47340.35. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.02%

- In the last 1 month: 1.03%

- In the last 3 months: 3.42%

- In the last 6 months: 8.63%

- In the last 1 year: 9.27%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices for the trading session on 16 May 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.05%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.66%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.53%), Infosys (up 2.26%), and Titan Company (up 2.17%)

- Top losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.16%), Tata Motors (down 1.15%), State Bank Of India (down 1.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.78%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.56%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.02%), Tata Consumer (up 2.89%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.69%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.62%), and LTI Mindtree (up 2.62%)

- Top losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.11%), Tata Motors (down 1.15%), State Bank Of India (down 1.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.01%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Oberoi Realty, Mphasis, Balkrishna Industries, Astral, and Escorts Kubota

- Top losers: Bandhan Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, P I Industries, and GMR Airports Infrastructure

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Titagarh Rail Systems, NCC, IRCON International, Radico Khaitan, and Blue Star

- Top losers: Arham Technologies, Piramal Pharma, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, ITI, and Shyam Metalics & Energy

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Oberoi Realty (up 8.77%), NCC (up 8.66%), IRCON International (up 7.72%), Schaeffler India (up 7.57%), and Carborundum Universal (up 7.05%)

- Top losers: Bandhan Bank (down 5.35%), CANARA BANK ORD (down 4.45%), Sobha (down 3.46%), Finolex Industries (down 3.15%), and ITI (down 2.89%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Inox Wind (up 9.11%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 8.97%), NCC (up 8.81%), Oberoi Realty (up 8.70%), and IRCON International (up 7.68%)

- Top losers: Bandhan Bank (down 5.42%), Arham Technologies (down 5.00%), CANARA BANK ORD (down 4.45%), Piramal Pharma (down 3.77%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (down 3.47%).

- BSE top gainers: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- NSE top losers: [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

