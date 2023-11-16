Top gainers and losers today on 16 November, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 19,675.45, up by 0.46% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 19,875.25 and a low of 19,627.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,358.37 and 65,507.02, closing 0.47% higher at 65,675.93, which was 306.55 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.85% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,789.25, up by 79.8 points or 0.58%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.73%

- In the last 1 month: -0.0%

- In the last 3 months: 1.37%

- In the last 6 months: 7.9%

- In the last 1 year: 7.18%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 3.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.85%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.75%), HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), and Infosys (up 2.44%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 1.44%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.40%), Coal India (down 1.37%), Tataconsumer (down 1.03%), and Adani Enterprises (down 0.88%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,201.7, with an intraday high of 44,420.95 and a low of 44,064.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.92%

- In the last 1 month: -0.32%

- In the last 3 months: 0.32%

- In the last 6 months: 0.41%

- In the last 1 year: 3.64%

Lastly, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on November 16, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.90%), HCL Technologies (up 2.81%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.77%), Infosys (up 2.32%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.96%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 1.51%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.45%), ITC (down 0.78%), ICICI Bank (down 0.53%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.51%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 3.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.85%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.75%), HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), and Infosys (up 2.44%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 1.44%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.40%), Coal India (down 1.37%), Tataconsumer (down 1.03%), and Adani Enterprises (down 0.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, Mphasis, Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, and Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Max Financial Services, REC, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, and NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Sterlite Technologies, CE Info Systems, KPIT Technologies, and CESC

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Welspun India, Brigade Enterprises, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Angel One

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.54%), Sterlite Technologies (up 9.01%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 7.65%), KNR Constructions (up 7.40%), and CE Info Systems (up 7.03%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.90%), La Opala Rg (down 4.66%), Jyothy Labs (down 4.29%), Welspun India (down 3.53%), and Eclerx Services (down 2.95%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.79%), Sterlite Technologies (up 8.83%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 7.63%), KNR Constructions (up 7.56%), and CE Info Systems (up 7.05%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.94%), Jyothy Labs (down 4.23%), Concord Biotech (down 4.18%), Usha Martin (down 4.00%), and Welspun India (down 3.64%).

