Top gainers and losers today on 16 November, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 306.55 points, or 0.47, to settle at 65675.93, while the Nifty gained 89.75 points, or 0.46, to close at 19675.45.

The Nifty index closed at 19,675.45, up by 0.46% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 19,875.25 and a low of 19,627.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,358.37 and 65,507.02, closing 0.47% higher at 65,675.93, which was 306.55 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.85% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,789.25, up by 79.8 points or 0.58%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.73%

- In the last 1 month: -0.0%

- In the last 3 months: 1.37%

- In the last 6 months: 7.9%

- In the last 1 year: 7.18%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 3.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.85%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.75%), HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), and Infosys (up 2.44%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 1.44%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.40%), Coal India (down 1.37%), Tataconsumer (down 1.03%), and Adani Enterprises (down 0.88%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,201.7, with an intraday high of 44,420.95 and a low of 44,064.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.92%

- In the last 1 month: -0.32%

- In the last 3 months: 0.32%

- In the last 6 months: 0.41%

- In the last 1 year: 3.64%

Lastly, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on November 16, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.90%), HCL Technologies (up 2.81%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.77%), Infosys (up 2.32%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.96%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 1.51%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.45%), ITC (down 0.78%), ICICI Bank (down 0.53%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.51%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 3.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.85%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.75%), HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), and Infosys (up 2.44%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 1.44%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.40%), Coal India (down 1.37%), Tataconsumer (down 1.03%), and Adani Enterprises (down 0.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Coforge, Mphasis, Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, and Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Max Financial Services, REC, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, and NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Sterlite Technologies, CE Info Systems, KPIT Technologies, and CESC

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Welspun India, Brigade Enterprises, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Angel One

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.54%), Sterlite Technologies (up 9.01%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 7.65%), KNR Constructions (up 7.40%), and CE Info Systems (up 7.03%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.90%), La Opala Rg (down 4.66%), Jyothy Labs (down 4.29%), Welspun India (down 3.53%), and Eclerx Services (down 2.95%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.79%), Sterlite Technologies (up 8.83%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 7.63%), KNR Constructions (up 7.56%), and CE Info Systems (up 7.05%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.94%), Jyothy Labs (down 4.23%), Concord Biotech (down 4.18%), Usha Martin (down 4.00%), and Welspun India (down 3.64%).

