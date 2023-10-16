Top gainers and losers today on 16 October, 2023: Hero Motocorp, JSW Steel, Divis Laboratories, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 19751.05, down by 0.1%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19781.3 and a low of 19691.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66342.75 and 66039.38 and closed 0.17% down at 66282.74, which was 115.81 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.19% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12894.05, up by 47.6 points and 0.37% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has given a positive return of 1.12% in the last 1 week, while it has seen a negative return of -2.0% in the last 1 month. Over the last 3 months, the Nifty 50 has shown a minimal return of 0.1%. However, over the last 6 months and 1 year, the Nifty 50 has provided returns of 11.43% and 13.97% respectively.

In terms of top gainers in the Nifty index, Hero Motocorp saw an increase of 2.02%, followed by JSW Steel at 1.73%, Tata Steel at 1.56%, Coal India at 1.32%, and LTI Mindtree also at 1.32%. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories with a decrease of 2.15%, Nestle India with a decrease of 1.89%, Tata Consultancy Services with a decrease of 1.31%, Indusind Bank with a decrease of 1.18%, and Asian Paints with a decrease of 1.17%.

In the bank nifty, it ended at 44287.95, with an intraday high of 44356.95 and a low of 44044.4. In terms of performance, the bank nifty has seen a positive return of 0.76% in the last 1 week, while it has shown a negative return of -3.83% in the last 1 month. Over the last 3 months, the bank nifty has experienced a negative return of -2.71%. However, over the last 6 months and 1 year, the bank nifty has provided returns of 4.63% and 10.77% respectively.

Moving on to the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 16, 2023:

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Tata Steel with an increase of 1.60%, HCL Technologies with an increase of 1.20%, Axis Bank with an increase of 1.13%, Mahindra & Mahindra with an increase of 0.78%, and Power Grid Corporation Of India with an increase of 0.69%. On the other hand, the top losers were Nestle India with a decrease of 1.94%, Tata Consultancy Services with a decrease of 1.29%, Asian Paints with a decrease of 1.15%, Indusind Bank with a decrease of 1.14%, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a decrease of 0.93%.

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Hero Motocorp with an increase of 2.02%, JSW Steel with an increase of 1.73%, Tata Steel with an increase of 1.56%, Coal India with an increase of 1.32%, and LTI Mindtree with an increase of 1.32%. On the other hand, the top losers were Divis Laboratories with a decrease of 2.15%, Nestle India with a decrease of 1.89%, Tata Consultancy Services with a decrease of 1.31%, Indusind Bank with a decrease of 1.18%, and Asian Paints with a decrease of 1.17%.

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were NMDC, Polycab India, Bandhan Bank, Trent, and Lupin. On the other hand, the top losers were Vodafone Idea, Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, B E M L, Suzlon Energy, and Alok Industries. On the other hand, the top losers were Delta Corp, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, VIP Industries, Brightcom Group, and Firstsource Solutions.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals with an increase of 9.66%, ITI with an increase of 7.58%, Star Cement with an increase of 6.93%, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers with an increase of 6.56%, and IIFL Finance with an increase of 6.35%. On the other hand, the top losers were Delta Corp with a decrease of 8.79%, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy with a decrease of 5.00%, Phoenix Mills with a decrease of 4.52%, Adani Power with a decrease of 3.48%, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals with a decrease of 3.27%.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals with an increase of 9.69%, ITI with an increase of 7.40%, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers with an increase of 6.56%, IIFL Finance with an increase of 6.49%, and Kalpataru Projects International with an increase of 6.20%. On the other hand, the top losers were Delta Corp with a decrease of 8.57%, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy with a decrease of 4.99%, Phoenix Mills with a decrease of 4.45%, Adani Power with a decrease of 3.58%, and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with a decrease of 3.44%.

