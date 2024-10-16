Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 October, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 318.76 points, or -0.39, to settle at 81820.12, while the Nifty lost 86.05 points, or -0.34, to close at 25057.35.

Published16 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Overview: Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,057.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.34%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,093.4 and a low of 24,908.45. Similarly, the Sensex operated within a range of 81,932.15 and 81,358.26, ultimately closing 0.39% lower at 81,820.12, which is 318.76 points below its opening price.

In contrast to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index exhibited stronger performance, with the Nifty Midcap 50 remaining unchanged at 0.0%. Furthermore, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which closed at 19,302.05, reflecting a gain of 2.85 points or 0.01%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- **In the last 1 week:** -0.05%

- **In the last 1 month:** -1.64%

- **In the last 3 months:** 1.44%

- **In the last 6 months:** 12.73%

- **In the last 1 year:** 26.54%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.76%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.50%), Grasim Industries (up 1.05%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), and HDFC Bank (up 0.93%). Conversely, the top losers were Trent (down 3.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.78%), Infosys (down 2.00%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.95%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.16%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51,906.0, with an intraday high of 52,031.6 and a low of 51,711.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is summarized below:

- **In the last 1 week:** 1.58%

- **In the last 1 month:** -0.65%

- **In the last 3 months:** -1.12%

- **In the last 6 months:** 9.11%

- **In the last 1 year:** 17.15%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 16, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** HDFC Bank (up 0.92%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.91%), Reliance Industries (up 0.75%), Asian Paints (up 0.37%), State Bank of India (up 0.16%).

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.87%), Infosys (down 2.05%), Tata Motors (down 1.13%), Titan Company (down 1.11%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.10%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.76%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.50%), Grasim Industries (up 1.05%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), HDFC Bank (up 0.93%).

**Top Losers:** Trent (down 3.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.78%), Infosys (down 2.00%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.95%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.16%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** HDFC Asset Management Company, Voltas, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Properties.

**Top Losers:** Polycab India, Alkem Laboratories, Sundaram Finance, Lupin, Supreme Industries.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Amber Enterprises India, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Computer Age Management Services, Trident, Global Health.

**Top Losers:** Cochin Shipyard, Honasa Consumer, Apar Industries, CreditAccess Grameen, Castrol India.

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Achyut Healthcare (up 8.93%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 7.58%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.18%), HDFC Asset Management Company (up 5.82%), DCM Shriram (up 5.65%).

**Top Losers:** KEI Industries (down 6.52%), Oil India (down 5.78%), Cochin Shipyard (down 4.99%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 4.93%), Polycab India (down 4.10%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** UTI Asset Management Company (up 7.79%), Railtel Corporation of India (up 7.49%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.29%), Nuvama Wealth Management (up 6.14%), HDFC Asset Management Company (up 5.99%).

**Top Losers:** KEI Industries (down 6.52%), Oil India (down 5.76%), Cochin Shipyard (down 4.99%), BSE (down 4.85%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 4.52%).

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
