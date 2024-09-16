Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 September, 2024: NTPC, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,356.5, reflecting a modest increase of 0.13%. Throughout the day, the index peaked at a high of 25,445.7 and dipped to a low of 25,336.2. The Sensex operated within a range of 83,184.34 and 82,832.82, ultimately closing 0.13% higher at 82,890.94, which was 110.1 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.04%. The small-cap stocks also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,505.95, marking an increase of 24.75 points, equivalent to a 0.13% rise.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.82%

- In the last month: 3.46%

- In the last three months: 7.78%

- In the last six months: 15.12%

- In the last year: 26.11%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included NTPC (up 2.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.57%), Shriram Finance (up 1.41%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.40%). Conversely, the top losers were Bajaj Finance (down 3.48%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.03%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,938.05, having reached an intraday high of 52,208.7 and a low of 51,921.45.

The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.06%

- In the last month: 3.27%

- In the last three months: 3.43%

- In the last six months: 12.01%

- In the last year: 13.46%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 16, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.13%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.47%), Axis Bank (up 1.14%), ICICI Bank (up 0.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.68%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.28%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.01%), State Bank of India (down 0.72%), Titan Company (down 0.59%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.57%), Shriram Finance (up 1.41%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.40%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.48%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Britannia Industries (down 1.03%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Escorts Kubota.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Dalmia Bharat, Jubilant Foodworks, Tube Investments of India, Astral.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Angel Broking, Central Depository Service India, Triveni Turbines, Radico Khaitan.

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Honasa Consumer, Birlasoft, Canfin Homes, Amber Enterprises India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Galaxy Surfactants (up 9.75%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.42%), Adani Green Energy (up 8.03%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 7.29%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.20%).

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance (down 6.13%), LIC Housing Finance (down 5.54%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.82%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 4.76%), Emami (down 4.60%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.67%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.06%), Adani Green Energy (up 7.70%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 7.19%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.04%).