Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 September, 2024: NTPC, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 September, 2024: NTPC, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 110.1 points, or 0.13, to settle at 82890.94, while the Nifty gained 33.65 points, or 0.13, to close at 25356.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,356.5, reflecting a modest increase of 0.13%. Throughout the day, the index peaked at a high of 25,445.7 and dipped to a low of 25,336.2. The Sensex operated within a range of 83,184.34 and 82,832.82, ultimately closing 0.13% higher at 82,890.94, which was 110.1 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.04%. The small-cap stocks also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,505.95, marking an increase of 24.75 points, equivalent to a 0.13% rise.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.82%

- In the last month: 3.46%

- In the last three months: 7.78%

- In the last six months: 15.12%

- In the last year: 26.11%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included NTPC (up 2.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.57%), Shriram Finance (up 1.41%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.40%). Conversely, the top losers were Bajaj Finance (down 3.48%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.03%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,938.05, having reached an intraday high of 52,208.7 and a low of 51,921.45.

The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.06%

- In the last month: 3.27%

- In the last three months: 3.43%

- In the last six months: 12.01%

- In the last year: 13.46%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 16, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.13%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.47%), Axis Bank (up 1.14%), ICICI Bank (up 0.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.68%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.28%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.01%), State Bank of India (down 0.72%), Titan Company (down 0.59%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.57%), Shriram Finance (up 1.41%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.40%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 3.48%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Britannia Industries (down 1.03%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Escorts Kubota.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Dalmia Bharat, Jubilant Foodworks, Tube Investments of India, Astral.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Angel Broking, Central Depository Service India, Triveni Turbines, Radico Khaitan.

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Honasa Consumer, Birlasoft, Canfin Homes, Amber Enterprises India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Galaxy Surfactants (up 9.75%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.42%), Adani Green Energy (up 8.03%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 7.29%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.20%).

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance (down 6.13%), LIC Housing Finance (down 5.54%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.82%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 4.76%), Emami (down 4.60%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.67%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.06%), Adani Green Energy (up 7.70%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 7.19%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 6.04%).

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance (down 6.40%), LIC Housing Finance (down 5.77%), Emami (down 4.80%), Honasa Consumer (down 4.69%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 4.29%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.