Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,668.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.35%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,624.1 and a low of 24,303.45. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 81,613.64 and 80,612.2, ultimately closing 1.3% lower at 81,748.57, which is 1,064.12 points below its opening value.

In terms of performance, the Midcap index surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed only 0.5% lower. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 19,531.05, down by 132.6 points, marking a decline of 0.68%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.12%

- In the last month: 3.75%

- In the last three months: -4.26%

- In the last six months: 3.3%

- In the last year: 13.61%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index was Cipla, which experienced a slight increase of 0.17%. Conversely, the top losers included Shriram Finance (down 5.12%), Grasim Industries (down 3.18%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%), and Indusind Bank (down 2.37%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,581.35, with an intraday high of 53,515.7 and a low of 52,709.4. The performance metrics for the Bank Nifty are as follows:

- In the last week: -1.44%

- In the last month: 4.85%

- In the last three months: 1.18%

- In the last six months: 4.69%

- In the last year: 10.31%

The following is a list of stocks that were identified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 17, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers:

- [Data not specified]

Top Losers:

- Bharti Airtel (down 2.83%)

- Indusind Bank (down 2.46%)

- Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.07%)

- Asian Paints (down 1.94%)

- Bajaj Finserv (down 1.83%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers:

- Cipla (up 0.17%)

Top Losers:

- Shriram Finance (down 5.12%)

- Grasim Industries (down 3.18%)

- Bharti Airtel (down 2.84%)

- Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%)

- Indusind Bank (down 2.37%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers:

- Suzlon Energy

- Oberoi Realty

- Max Healthcare Institute

- Indian Hotels Company

- Supreme Industries

Top Losers:

- L&T Finance

- Cummins India

- Phoenix Mills

- Au Small Finance Bank

- Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers:

- Five Star Business Finance

- Piramal Pharma

- BLS International Services

- National Aluminium Company

- PVR Inox

Top Losers:

- Blue Star

- Jyothy Labs

- HFCL

- Mahanagar Gas

- Welspun Living

BSE:

- Quess Corp (up 7.21%)

- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 5.44%)

- Borosil Renewables (up 5.15%)

- Suzlon Energy (up 4.64%)

- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 4.53%)

- Shriram Finance (down 5.09%)

- Achyut Healthcare (down 4.92%)

- EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.40%)

- Blue Star (down 4.12%)

- Clara Industries (down 4.09%)

NSE:

- Quess Corp (up 7.40%)

- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 5.58%)

- Five Star Business Finance (up 5.38%)

- Borosil Renewables (up 5.14%)

- Suzlon Energy (up 4.82%)

- Shriram Finance (down 5.12%)

- Blue Star (down 4.42%)

- Jyothy Labs (down 4.07%)

- SBFC Finance (down 3.92%)

- HFCL (down 3.69%).