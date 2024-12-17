Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 December, 2024: Cipla, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**
The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,668.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.35%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,624.1 and a low of 24,303.45. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 81,613.64 and 80,612.2, ultimately closing 1.3% lower at 81,748.57, which is 1,064.12 points below its opening value.
In terms of performance, the Midcap index surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed only 0.5% lower. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 19,531.05, down by 132.6 points, marking a decline of 0.68%.
The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:
- In the last week: -1.12%
- In the last month: 3.75%
- In the last three months: -4.26%
- In the last six months: 3.3%
- In the last year: 13.61%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
Among the top gainers in the Nifty index was Cipla, which experienced a slight increase of 0.17%. Conversely, the top losers included Shriram Finance (down 5.12%), Grasim Industries (down 3.18%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%), and Indusind Bank (down 2.37%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,581.35, with an intraday high of 53,515.7 and a low of 52,709.4. The performance metrics for the Bank Nifty are as follows:
- In the last week: -1.44%
- In the last month: 4.85%
- In the last three months: 1.18%
- In the last six months: 4.69%
- In the last year: 10.31%
The following is a list of stocks that were identified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 17, 2024:
Sensex:
Top Gainers:
Top Losers:
- Bharti Airtel (down 2.83%)
- Indusind Bank (down 2.46%)
- Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.07%)
- Asian Paints (down 1.94%)
- Bajaj Finserv (down 1.83%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers:
- Cipla (up 0.17%)
Top Losers:
- Shriram Finance (down 5.12%)
- Grasim Industries (down 3.18%)
- Bharti Airtel (down 2.84%)
- Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%)
- Indusind Bank (down 2.37%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
Top Gainers:
- Suzlon Energy
- Oberoi Realty
- Max Healthcare Institute
- Indian Hotels Company
- Supreme Industries
Top Losers:
- L&T Finance
- Cummins India
- Phoenix Mills
- Au Small Finance Bank
- Aurobindo Pharma
Nifty Small Cap 100:
Top Gainers:
- Five Star Business Finance
- Piramal Pharma
- BLS International Services
- National Aluminium Company
- PVR Inox
Top Losers:
- Blue Star
- Jyothy Labs
- HFCL
- Mahanagar Gas
- Welspun Living
BSE:
- Quess Corp (up 7.21%)
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 5.44%)
- Borosil Renewables (up 5.15%)
- Suzlon Energy (up 4.64%)
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 4.53%)
- Shriram Finance (down 5.09%)
- Achyut Healthcare (down 4.92%)
- EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.40%)
- Blue Star (down 4.12%)
- Clara Industries (down 4.09%)
NSE:
- Quess Corp (up 7.40%)
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 5.58%)
- Five Star Business Finance (up 5.38%)
- Borosil Renewables (up 5.14%)
- Suzlon Energy (up 4.82%)
- Shriram Finance (down 5.12%)
- Blue Star (down 4.42%)
- Jyothy Labs (down 4.07%)
- SBFC Finance (down 3.92%)
- HFCL (down 3.69%).
