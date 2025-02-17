Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today:** The Nifty Index concluded the trading session at 22,929.25, reflecting an increase of 0.13%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 22,974.2 and a low of 22,725.45. The Sensex traded within a range of 76,041.96 and 75,294.76, ultimately closing 0.08% higher at 75,939.21, which is 57.65 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index showed stronger performance than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.5%. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 15,407.2, marking an increase of 5.9 points or 0.04%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Enterprises (up 3.30%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Indusind Bank (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.27%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.08%). On the other hand, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.76%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.77%), and Infosys (down 0.76%). The Bank Nifty ended the day at 49,099.45, having reached an intraday high of 49,319.0 and a low of 48,525.6. The performance of the Bank Nifty is outlined below:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 17, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finserv (up 2.83%), Indusind Bank (up 2.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.25%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.81%), HDFC Bank (up 1.31%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.75%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.86%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.75%), Infosys (down 0.74%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Adani Enterprises (up 3.30%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Indusind Bank (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.27%), Shriram Finance (up 2.08%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.76%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.77%), Infosys (down 0.76%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Container Corporation of India, Astral, Aurobindo Pharma

**Top Losers:** PB Fintech, Supreme Industries, Au Small Finance Bank, KPIT Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance, Piramal Pharma, NLC India, Castrol India, Creditaccess Grameen

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines, Tanla Platforms, Data Patterns India, ITI, Radico Khaitan

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance (up 8.23%), NLC India (up 7.37%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.43%), Castrol India (up 6.19%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 5.49%)

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines (down 7.07%), Aarti Drugs (down 5.56%), Varroc Engineering (down 5.23%), Tanla Platforms (down 5.16%), ITI (down 4.98%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance (up 8.50%), Piramal Pharma (up 8.10%), NLC India (up 7.16%), Castrol India (up 5.86%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 5.55%)

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines (down 7.10%), Mtar Technologies (down 6.66%), Tanla Platforms (down 5.50%), Data Patterns India (down 5.45%), Allcargo Logistics (down 5.11%).