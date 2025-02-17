Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 57.65 points, or 0.08, to settle at 75939.21, while the Nifty gained 30.25 points, or 0.13, to close at 22929.25.

Livemint
Published17 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today:** The Nifty Index concluded the trading session at 22,929.25, reflecting an increase of 0.13%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 22,974.2 and a low of 22,725.45. The Sensex traded within a range of 76,041.96 and 75,294.76, ultimately closing 0.08% higher at 75,939.21, which is 57.65 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index showed stronger performance than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.5%. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 15,407.2, marking an increase of 5.9 points or 0.04%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Enterprises (up 3.30%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Indusind Bank (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.27%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.08%). On the other hand, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.76%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.77%), and Infosys (down 0.76%). The Bank Nifty ended the day at 49,099.45, having reached an intraday high of 49,319.0 and a low of 48,525.6. The performance of the Bank Nifty is outlined below:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 17, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finserv (up 2.83%), Indusind Bank (up 2.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.25%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.81%), HDFC Bank (up 1.31%)

Advertisement

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.75%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.86%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.75%), Infosys (down 0.74%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Adani Enterprises (up 3.30%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Indusind Bank (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.27%), Shriram Finance (up 2.08%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.76%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.42%), Wipro (down 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.77%), Infosys (down 0.76%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Container Corporation of India, Astral, Aurobindo Pharma

Advertisement

**Top Losers:** PB Fintech, Supreme Industries, Au Small Finance Bank, KPIT Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance, Piramal Pharma, NLC India, Castrol India, Creditaccess Grameen

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines, Tanla Platforms, Data Patterns India, ITI, Radico Khaitan

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance (up 8.23%), NLC India (up 7.37%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.43%), Castrol India (up 6.19%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 5.49%)

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines (down 7.07%), Aarti Drugs (down 5.56%), Varroc Engineering (down 5.23%), Tanla Platforms (down 5.16%), ITI (down 4.98%)

Advertisement

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Manappuram Finance (up 8.50%), Piramal Pharma (up 8.10%), NLC India (up 7.16%), Castrol India (up 5.86%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 5.55%)

**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines (down 7.10%), Mtar Technologies (down 6.66%), Tanla Platforms (down 5.50%), Data Patterns India (down 5.45%), Allcargo Logistics (down 5.11%).

The data presented is current as of October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget