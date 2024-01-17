Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 January, 2024: HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22032.3, down by 2.09% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21851.5 and a low of 21550.45. The Sensex traded between 72484.8 and 71429.3 and closed 2.23% down at 73128.77, which was 1628.01 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.3% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15535.3, down by 186.95 points and 1.2% lower than before.

In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given returns of -0.13%. In the last 1 month, it has given returns of 0.8%. In the last 3 months, it has given returns of 8.98%. In the last 6 months, it has given returns of 9.53%. And in the last 1 year, it has given returns of 19.59%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were HCL Technologies (up 1.31%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.88%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.64%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), and Infosys (up 0.53%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 8.44%), Tata Steel (down 4.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.33%), and Axis Bank (down 3.29%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48125.1, with an intraday high of 47212.75 and a low of 45979.6. The Bank Nifty's performance in the last 1 week was -2.62%, in the last 1 month was -3.65%, in the last 3 months was 3.85%, in the last 6 months was 1.48%, and in the last 1 year was 9.2%.

In the trading session of January 17, 2024, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.34%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), Infosys (up 0.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.54%), and Nestle India (up 0.08%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 8.46%), Tata Steel (down 4.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.66%), Axis Bank (down 3.18%), and ICICI Bank (down 2.85%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.31%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.88%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.64%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), and Infosys (up 0.53%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 8.44%), Tata Steel (down 4.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.33%), and Axis Bank (down 3.29%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Polycab India, Persistent Systems, and Max Financial Services

Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India, Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Container Corporation Of India, and IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: TV18 Broadcast, Rail Vikas Nigam, Avanti Feeds, KEI Industries, and Birlasoft

Top Losers: City Union Bank, RBL Bank, Amber Enterprises India, JM Financial, and Jindal Stainless

BSE:

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.40%), TV18 Broadcast (up 7.78%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 7.70%), Cochin Shipyard (up 7.23%), and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 5.86%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 8.46%), Steel Authority Of India (down 5.36%), Zomato (down 4.68%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.62%), and Macrotech Developers (down 4.14%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.41%), TV18 Broadcast (up 7.83%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 7.54%), Cochin Shipyard (up 7.19%), and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 5.84%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 8.44%), Steel Authority Of India (down 5.40%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.67%), Zomato (down 4.61%), and Macrotech Developers (down 4.35%)

(Source: https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers, https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers, https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers, https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

