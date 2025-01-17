Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,311.8, representing a decrease of 0.47%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,292.1 and a low of 23,100.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 77,069.19 and 76,263.29, closing 0.55% lower at 77,042.82, which reflects a decline of 423.49 points from the opening price.

In contrast to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index demonstrated stronger performance, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 0.05% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17,643.3, marking an increase of 28.75 points, or 0.16%.

The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.0%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.68%

- In the last 3 Months: -6.27%

- In the last 6 Months: -6.46%

- In the last 1 Year: 7.54%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Reliance Industries (up 2.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.51%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.39%), Coal India (up 2.32%), and Nestle India (up 2.21%). Conversely, the top losers included Infosys (down 5.86%), Axis Bank (down 4.52%), Shriram Finance (down 3.71%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.60%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.12%). The Bank Nifty closed at 49,278.7, having reached an intraday high of 49,047.2 and a low of 48,309.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.43%

- In the last 1 Month: -8.16%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.39%

- In the last 6 Months: -7.78%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.34%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 17, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 2.57%), Nestle India (up 2.26%), Tata Steel (up 1.96%), Asian Paints (up 1.95%), ITC (up 1.70%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 5.77%), Axis Bank (down 4.71%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.58%), Wipro (down 2.15%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.11%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 2.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.51%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.39%), Coal India (up 2.32%), Nestle India (up 2.21%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 5.86%), Axis Bank (down 4.52%), Shriram Finance (down 3.71%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.12%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, P I Industries, Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Supreme Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Federal Bank, Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NBCC India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Redington India, ITI, Triveni Turbines, Sonata Software

BSE:

Top Gainers: NBCC India (up 8.54%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.87%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 6.73%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 6.30%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 9.99%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.93%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 5.84%), Infosys (down 5.77%), Jindal Worldwide (down 4.97%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: NBCC India (up 8.52%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.36%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.24%), Hindustan Copper (up 7.09%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 6.23%)

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.99%), Infosys (down 5.86%), PB Fintech (down 4.90%), Axis Bank (down 4.52%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.31%).