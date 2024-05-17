Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22403.85, up by 0.28%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22502.15 and a low of 22345.65. The Sensex traded between 74070.84 and 73459.8, closing 0.34% higher at 73663.72, which was 253.31 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.82% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16596.4, up by 274.4 points and 1.65% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.9%

- In the last 1 month: 2.17%

- In the last 3 months: 1.59%

- In the last 6 months: 13.9%

- In the last 1 year: 23.61%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.02%), Grasim Industries (up 2.42%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.87%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.54%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.71%), Cipla (down 1.55%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.24%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.03%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47977.05, with an intraday high of 48188.65 and a low of 47758.8. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.5%

- In the last 1 month: 2.26%

- In the last 3 months: 3.43%

- In the last 6 months: 10.43%

- In the last 1 year: 10.14%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 17, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.97%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.85%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.50%), ITC (up 1.24%), and NTPC (up 1.11%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.70%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.00%), Nestle India (down 0.85%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.73%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.02%), Grasim Industries (up 2.42%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.87%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.54%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.71%), Cipla (down 1.55%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.24%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Container Corporation Of India, NMDC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Balkrishna Industries

- Top Losers: Mphasis, HDFC Asset Management Company, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, L&T Technology Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Affle India, NLC India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, RITES, and Cochin Shipyard

- Top Losers: Arham Technologies, Piramal Pharma, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Welspun Living

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Sobha (up 8.67%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.46%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.27%), Solar Industries India (up 8.17%), and JK Paper (up 7.75%)

- Top Losers: Eclerx Services (down 5.33%), Honeywell Automation India (down 5.04%), Prism Johnson (down 4.41%), Zensar Technologies (down 3.65%), and Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 3.45%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 9.43%), B E M L (up 8.49%), Sobha (up 8.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.22%), and Brigade Enterprises (up 8.03%)

- Top Losers: Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 6.27%), Eclerx Services (down 5.13%), Honeywell Automation India (down 5.07%), Arham Technologies (down 4.99%), and Piramal Pharma (down 3.77%)

Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.

