Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 253.31 points, or 0.34, to settle at 73663.72, while the Nifty gained 62.25 points, or 0.28, to close at 22403.85.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22403.85, up by 0.28%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22502.15 and a low of 22345.65. The Sensex traded between 74070.84 and 73459.8, closing 0.34% higher at 73663.72, which was 253.31 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.82% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16596.4, up by 274.4 points and 1.65% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.9%

- In the last 1 month: 2.17%

- In the last 3 months: 1.59%

- In the last 6 months: 13.9%

- In the last 1 year: 23.61%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.02%), Grasim Industries (up 2.42%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.87%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.54%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.71%), Cipla (down 1.55%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.24%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.03%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47977.05, with an intraday high of 48188.65 and a low of 47758.8. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.5%

- In the last 1 month: 2.26%

- In the last 3 months: 3.43%

- In the last 6 months: 10.43%

- In the last 1 year: 10.14%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 17, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.97%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.85%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.50%), ITC (up 1.24%), and NTPC (up 1.11%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.70%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.00%), Nestle India (down 0.85%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.73%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.02%), Grasim Industries (up 2.42%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.87%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.54%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.71%), Cipla (down 1.55%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.24%), HCL Technologies (down 1.11%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Container Corporation Of India, NMDC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Balkrishna Industries

- Top Losers: Mphasis, HDFC Asset Management Company, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, L&T Technology Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Affle India, NLC India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, RITES, and Cochin Shipyard

- Top Losers: Arham Technologies, Piramal Pharma, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Welspun Living

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Sobha (up 8.67%), Brigade Enterprises (up 8.46%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.27%), Solar Industries India (up 8.17%), and JK Paper (up 7.75%)

- Top Losers: Eclerx Services (down 5.33%), Honeywell Automation India (down 5.04%), Prism Johnson (down 4.41%), Zensar Technologies (down 3.65%), and Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 3.45%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 9.43%), B E M L (up 8.49%), Sobha (up 8.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.22%), and Brigade Enterprises (up 8.03%)

- Top Losers: Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 6.27%), Eclerx Services (down 5.13%), Honeywell Automation India (down 5.07%), Arham Technologies (down 4.99%), and Piramal Pharma (down 3.77%)

Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.

Published: 17 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
