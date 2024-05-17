Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 253.31 points, or 0.34, to settle at 73663.72, while the Nifty gained 62.25 points, or 0.28, to close at 22403.85.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22403.85, up by 0.28%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22502.15 and a low of 22345.65. The Sensex traded between 74070.84 and 73459.8, closing 0.34% higher at 73663.72, which was 253.31 points above the opening price.
