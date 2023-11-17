Top gainers and losers today on 17 November, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 187.75 points, or -0.28, to settle at 65982.48, while the Nifty lost 33.4 points, or -0.17, to close at 19765.2.
The Nifty closed at 19765.2, down by 0.17%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19806.0 and a low of 19667.45. The Sensex traded between 66037.69 and 65639.74, closing 0.28% down at 65982.48, which was 187.75 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started