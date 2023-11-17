Top gainers and losers today on 17 November, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19765.2, down by 0.17%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19806.0 and a low of 19667.45. The Sensex traded between 66037.69 and 65639.74, closing 0.28% down at 65982.48, which was 187.75 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.25% up. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 13869.05, up by 12.8 points and 0.09% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.61%

- In the last 1 month: -0.37%

- In the last 3 months: 1.93%

- In the last 6 months: 8.56%

- In the last 1 year: 7.6%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.97%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.65%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.63%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.90%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.67%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were State Bank Of India (down 3.69%), Axis Bank (down 3.12%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.70%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.11%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.92%).

The bank nifty ended at 44161.55, with an intraday high of 43872.85 and a low of 43513.85. The bank nifty's performance in the following time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.49%

- In the last 1 month: -1.81%

- In the last 3 months: -0.65%

- In the last 6 months: -0.21%

- In the last 1 year: 2.7%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex and Nifty indices during the 17th November 2023 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.99%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.62%), Asian Paints (up 1.20%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.13%), and Nestle India (up 1.04%)

Top losers: State Bank Of India (down 3.64%), Axis Bank (down 3.03%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.99%), ICICI Bank (down 1.45%), and Infosys (down 0.43%)

Nifty:

Top gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.97%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.65%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.63%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.90%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.67%)

Top losers: State Bank Of India (down 3.69%), Axis Bank (down 3.12%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.70%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.11%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top gainers: HDFC Asset Management Company, Aurobindo Pharma, REC, Max Financial Services, and Dalmia Bharat

Top losers: Aditya Birla Capital, IDFC First Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bandhan Bank, and Mphasis

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Rail Vikas Nigam, Indigo Paints, and PNB Housing Finance

Top losers: RBL Bank, IDFC, Poonawalla Fincorp, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Edelweiss Financial Services

BSE:

Top gainers: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.50%), IRCON International (up 8.41%), Solar Industries India (up 7.93%), PCBL (up 7.61%), and Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 7.31%)

Top losers: RBL Bank (down 7.82%), Aditya Birla Capital (down 5.71%), L&T Finance Holdings (down 5.65%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 5.19%), and IDBI Bank (down 4.39%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Saregama India (up 9.75%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.25%), IRCON International (up 8.37%), Solar Industries India (up 7.94%), and PCBL (up 7.60%)

Top losers: RBL Bank (down 7.76%), L&T Finance Holdings (down 5.71%), Aditya Birla Capital (down 5.66%), IDBI Bank (down 4.50%), and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 4.16%).

