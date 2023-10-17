comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 17 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top gainers and losers today on 17 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 261.16 points, or 0.39, to settle at 66166.93, while the Nifty gained 79.75 points, or 0.4, to close at 19731.75.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index closed at 19,731.75, marking a 0.4% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,849.75 and a low of 19,775.65. The Sensex traded between 66,559.82 and 66,309.18, ultimately closing 0.39% higher at 66,166.93, which was 261.16 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a 0.2% increase. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,941.65, up by 113.3 points and 0.88% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.61%

- In the last 1 month: -1.6%

- In the last 3 months: 0.5%

- In the last 6 months: 11.88%

- In the last 1 year: 14.43%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.02%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.86%), and Coal India (up 1.73%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Motors (down 1.58%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.15%), UPL (down 0.96%), Indusind Bank (down 0.72%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,225.9, reaching an intraday high of 44,589.85 and a low of 44,336.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.09%

- In the last 1 month: -3.44%

- In the last 3 months: -2.31%

- In the last 6 months: 5.06%

- In the last 1 year: 11.22%

During the trading session on October 17, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.97%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.17%), ITC (up 1.06%), and NTPC (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.55%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.21%), Indusind Bank (down 0.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.50%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.02%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.86%), and Coal India (up 1.73%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.58%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.15%), UPL (down 0.96%), Indusind Bank (down 0.72%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Max Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Aditya Birla Capital, and Shriram Finance

Top Losers: Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services, Trent, and Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Latent View Analytics, Suzlon Energy, M M T C, CESC, and Canfin Homes

Top Losers: Anupam Rasayan India, GMM Pfaudler, KPIT Technologies, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and HFCL

BSE:

Top Gainers: Jindal Worldwide (up 9.02%), IRCON International (up 8.96%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.73%), ITI (up 8.55%), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.55%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.99%), PCBL (down 2.97%), Trident (down 2.93%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 2.92%), and Mphasis (down 2.83%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ITI (up 8.79%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.73%), Jindal Worldwide (up 8.48%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.46%), and Thermax (up 7.32%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.57%), Mphasis (down 2.91%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.86%), and Dalmia Bharat (down 2.85%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App