Top gainers and losers today on 17 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 261.16 points, or 0.39, to settle at 66166.93, while the Nifty gained 79.75 points, or 0.4, to close at 19731.75.

The Nifty index closed at 19,731.75, marking a 0.4% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,849.75 and a low of 19,775.65. The Sensex traded between 66,559.82 and 66,309.18, ultimately closing 0.39% higher at 66,166.93, which was 261.16 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a 0.2% increase. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,941.65, up by 113.3 points and 0.88% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.61%

- In the last 1 month: -1.6%

- In the last 3 months: 0.5%

- In the last 6 months: 11.88%

- In the last 1 year: 14.43%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.02%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.86%), and Coal India (up 1.73%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Motors (down 1.58%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.15%), UPL (down 0.96%), Indusind Bank (down 0.72%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,225.9, reaching an intraday high of 44,589.85 and a low of 44,336.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.09%

- In the last 1 month: -3.44%

- In the last 3 months: -2.31%

- In the last 6 months: 5.06%

- In the last 1 year: 11.22%

During the trading session on October 17, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.97%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.22%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.17%), ITC (up 1.06%), and NTPC (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.55%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.21%), Indusind Bank (down 0.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.50%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.02%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.86%), and Coal India (up 1.73%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.58%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.15%), UPL (down 0.96%), Indusind Bank (down 0.72%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Max Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Aditya Birla Capital, and Shriram Finance

Top Losers: Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services, Trent, and Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Latent View Analytics, Suzlon Energy, M M T C, CESC, and Canfin Homes

Top Losers: Anupam Rasayan India, GMM Pfaudler, KPIT Technologies, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and HFCL

BSE:

Top Gainers: Jindal Worldwide (up 9.02%), IRCON International (up 8.96%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.73%), ITI (up 8.55%), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.55%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.99%), PCBL (down 2.97%), Trident (down 2.93%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 2.92%), and Mphasis (down 2.83%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ITI (up 8.79%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.73%), Jindal Worldwide (up 8.48%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.46%), and Thermax (up 7.32%)

Top Losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.57%), Mphasis (down 2.91%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.86%), and Dalmia Bharat (down 2.85%).

