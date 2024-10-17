Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 October, 2024: Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 494.75 points, or -0.61, to settle at 81501.36, while the Nifty lost 221.45 points, or -0.89, to close at 24971.3.

**Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty Index concluded the trading session at 24,971.3, reflecting a decline of 0.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 25,029.5 and a low of 24,728.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within the range of 81,781.4 and 80,905.64, ultimately closing 0.61% lower at 81,501.36, which is 494.75 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.56%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,304.9, down by 238.95 points or 1.24%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.96%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.59%

- In the last 3 Months: -0.17%

- In the last 6 Months: 12.56%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.97%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Infosys (up 2.50%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.21%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.07%), and State Bank of India (up 0.70%). Conversely, the top losers were Shriram Finance (down 3.89%), Nestle India (down 3.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.37%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.35%), and Ultratech Cement (down 2.69%). The Bank Nifty closed at 51,801.05, having reached an intraday high of 51,930.2 and a low of 51,150.25. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.46%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.71%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.52%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.98%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.5%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 17, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Infosys (up 2.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.39%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.30%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.02%), State Bank of India (up 0.63%).

**Top Losers:** Nestle India (down 3.35%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.34%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.70%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.28%), Titan Company (down 1.99%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Infosys (up 2.50%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.21%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.07%), State Bank of India (up 0.70%).

**Top Losers:** Shriram Finance (down 3.89%), Nestle India (down 3.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.37%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.35%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.69%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Mphasis, KPIT Technologies, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Supreme Industries.

**Top Losers:** Oberoi Realty, Tata Communications, Godrej Properties, Colgate Palmolive India, Aditya Birla Capital.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Karur Vysya Bank, National Aluminium Company, Honasa Consumer, Titagarh Rail Systems, Central Bank of India.

**Top Losers:** Himadri Speciality Chemical, RBL Bank, HFCL, Navin Fluorine International, Piramal Pharma.

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Mphasis (up 5.83%), IFB Industries (up 5.05%), HEG (up 3.66%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.49%), Latent View Analytics (up 3.02%).

**Top Losers:** Achyut Healthcare (down 7.71%), Uflex (down 7.34%), Oberoi Realty (down 6.19%), Piramal Enterprises (down 5.91%), Havells India (down 5.84%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Karur Vysya Bank (up 6.18%), Mphasis (up 5.80%), HEG (up 3.67%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.62%), Honasa Consumer (up 3.43%).