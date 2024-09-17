Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 September, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 90.88 points, or 0.11, to settle at 82988.78, while the Nifty gained 34.8 points, or 0.14, to close at 25383.75.

**The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,383.75, reflecting an increase of 0.14%. During the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 25,441.65 and a low of 25,352.25. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 83,152.41 and 82,866.68, ultimately closing at 82,988.78, which represents a 0.11% rise, or 90.88 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 0.05%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,537.75, decreasing by 72.2 points or 0.37%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.51%

- In the last month: 3.44%

- In the last three months: 7.9%

- In the last six months: 15.25%

- In the last year: 26.25%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hero Motocorp (up 3.14%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.61%), NTPC (up 1.26%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.10%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Tata Motors (down 1.36%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.98%), Coal India (down 0.96%), and Tata Steel (down 0.90%). The Bank Nifty closed at 52,153.15, having recorded an intraday high of 52,284.6 and a low of 52,085.5.

The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 1.75%

- In the last month: 3.58%

- In the last three months: 3.43%

- In the last six months: 12.02%

- In the last year: 13.47%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 17, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 1.59%), NTPC (up 1.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.14%), Titan Company (up 0.86%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.83%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.33%), Tata Steel (down 0.91%), ITC (down 0.91%), Asian Paints (down 0.65%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.51%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 3.14%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.61%), NTPC (up 1.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.10%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.36%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.98%), Coal India (down 0.96%), Tata Steel (down 0.90%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Tube Investments of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Mphasis, Max Financial Services

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Alkem Laboratories, NMDC, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Mahanagar Gas, Olectra Greentech, HFCL, Radico Khaitan

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Apar Industries, BLS International Services, IRCON International, Titagarh Rail Systems

BSE:

Top Gainers: Thermax (up 4.66%), Varun Beverages (up 4.56%), Mahanagar Gas (up 4.54%), BASF India (up 4.52%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.51%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 6.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.86%), Apar Industries (down 4.39%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.30%), Biocon (down 3.90%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 7.98%), Mahanagar Gas (up 4.86%), Kaynes Technology India (up 4.71%), Varun Beverages (up 4.61%), Thermax (up 4.53%)