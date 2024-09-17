Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 September, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 September, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 90.88 points, or 0.11, to settle at 82988.78, while the Nifty gained 34.8 points, or 0.14, to close at 25383.75.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,383.75, reflecting an increase of 0.14%. During the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 25,441.65 and a low of 25,352.25. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 83,152.41 and 82,866.68, ultimately closing at 82,988.78, which represents a 0.11% rise, or 90.88 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 0.05%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,537.75, decreasing by 72.2 points or 0.37%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.51%

- In the last month: 3.44%

- In the last three months: 7.9%

- In the last six months: 15.25%

- In the last year: 26.25%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hero Motocorp (up 3.14%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.61%), NTPC (up 1.26%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.10%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Tata Motors (down 1.36%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.98%), Coal India (down 0.96%), and Tata Steel (down 0.90%). The Bank Nifty closed at 52,153.15, having recorded an intraday high of 52,284.6 and a low of 52,085.5.

The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 1.75%

- In the last month: 3.58%

- In the last three months: 3.43%

- In the last six months: 12.02%

- In the last year: 13.47%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 17, 2024.

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 1.59%), NTPC (up 1.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.14%), Titan Company (up 0.86%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.83%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.33%), Tata Steel (down 0.91%), ITC (down 0.91%), Asian Paints (down 0.65%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.51%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 3.14%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.61%), NTPC (up 1.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.10%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.36%), Eicher Motors (down 1.00%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.98%), Coal India (down 0.96%), Tata Steel (down 0.90%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Tube Investments of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Mphasis, Max Financial Services

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Alkem Laboratories, NMDC, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Mahanagar Gas, Olectra Greentech, HFCL, Radico Khaitan

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Apar Industries, BLS International Services, IRCON International, Titagarh Rail Systems

BSE:

Top Gainers: Thermax (up 4.66%), Varun Beverages (up 4.56%), Mahanagar Gas (up 4.54%), BASF India (up 4.52%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.51%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 6.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.86%), Apar Industries (down 4.39%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.30%), Biocon (down 3.90%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 7.98%), Mahanagar Gas (up 4.86%), Kaynes Technology India (up 4.71%), Varun Beverages (up 4.61%), Thermax (up 4.53%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 6.50%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 6.04%), Apar Industries (down 4.28%), BLS International Services (down 4.14%), Biocon (down 3.92%).

