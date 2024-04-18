Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 April, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 454.69 points, or -0.62, to settle at 72943.68, while the Nifty lost 152.05 points, or -0.69, to close at 22147.9.

The Nifty closed at 22147.9, down by 0.69% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty had a high of 22326.5 and a low of 21961.7. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 73473.05 and 72365.67, closing 0.62% down at 72943.68, which was 454.69 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.57% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16332.8, down by 46.45 points and 0.28% lower.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, in the last 1 week it has shown a decline of 2.46%. In the last 1 month, it has declined by 0.41%. However, over the last 3 months, it has shown a positive growth of 2.35%. In the last 6 months, the Nifty 50 has shown a growth of 11.66%, and over the last 1 year, it has shown a growth of 24.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Bharti Airtel (up 4.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.13%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.15%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.74%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.65%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.11%), Titan Company (down 3.31%), Nestle India (down 3.28%), Coal India (down 3.22%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.18%).

The bank nifty ended at 47484.8, with an intraday high of 47829.75 and a low of 46982.15. In terms of performance over different time periods, the bank nifty has shown a decline of 3.23% in the last 1 week. In the last 1 month, it has shown a growth of 0.9%. Over the last 3 months, it has shown a growth of 2.8%. In the last 6 months, it has shown a growth of 7.08%, and over the last 1 year, it has shown a growth of 11.19%.

In addition to the Nifty and Sensex, there were also other indices that showed gains and losses. The Nifty MidCap 50 had top gainers such as Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Hotels Company, and Suzlon Energy. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were Max Healthcare Institute, Oberoi Realty, Ashok Leyland, Steel Authority Of India, and Godrej Properties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 had top gainers like Alok Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Graphite India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and PVR Inox. The top losers in the Nifty Small Cap 100 were Mahanagar Gas, CEAT, Aarti Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, and Intellect Design Arena.

Moving on to the BSE, the top gainers were Mastek (up 8.23%), 360 One Wam (up 6.47%), KSB (up 5.69%), IFB Industries (up 5.57%), and CE Info Systems (up 5.21%). On the other hand, the top losers in the BSE were Sterlite Technologies (down 8.68%), Indraprastha Gas (down 5.48%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.14%), and Aegis Logistics (down 3.95%).

Similarly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Hitachi Energy India (up 9.61%), Mastek (up 8.19%), 360 One Wam (up 6.47%), Quess Corp (up 5.42%), and Mankind Pharma (up 5.02%). On the other hand, the top losers in the NSE were Sterlite Technologies (down 8.65%), Indraprastha Gas (down 5.49%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.87%), and Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 4.86%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

