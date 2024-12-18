Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,336.0, marking a decline of 0.56%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,394.45 and a low of 24,149.85. The Sensex fluctuated within the range of 80,868.02 and 80,050.07, ultimately closing down 0.62% at 80,684.45, which reflects a decrease of 502.25 points from the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 recording a decrease of 0.66%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which finished at 19,398.45, down by 168.1 points or 0.87%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.84%

- In the last month: 3.14%

- In the last three months: -4.68%

- In the last six months: 2.68%

- In the last year: 12.93%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index, Trent led with a rise of 2.48%, followed by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories at 2.22%, Cipla at 1.49%, Wipro at 1.21%, and Bajaj Auto at 0.69%. Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index included Tata Motors, which fell by 3.08%, Power Grid Corporation of India at 2.50%, Bharat Electronics at 2.19%, NTPC at 2.09%, and JSW Steel at 2.07%. The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,834.8, having reached an intraday high of 52,827.6 and a low of 52,010.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -2.42%

- In the last month: 3.44%

- In the last three months: -1.24%

- In the last six months: 3.28%

- In the last year: 8.83%

Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 18, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 1.25%), Reliance Industries (up 0.64%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.50%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 3.03%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.56%), NTPC (down 2.09%), ICICI Bank (down 1.46%), State Bank of India (down 1.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 2.48%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.22%), Cipla (up 1.49%), Wipro (up 1.21%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.69%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 3.08%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.50%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.19%), NTPC (down 2.09%), JSW Steel (down 2.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, Supreme Industries, Lupin, Alkem Laboratories, IDFC First Bank

Top Losers: NMDC, Federal Bank, Ashok Leyland, Phoenix Mills, ACC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Radico Khaitan, Honasa Consumer, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, IIFL Finance, Global Health

Top Losers: PVR Inox, JBM Auto, NCC, NLC India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

BSE:

Top Gainers: Akzo Nobel India (up 6.87%), K P R Mill (up 5.04%), Eid Parry India (up 4.93%), Godrej Industries (up 4.72%), Indraprastha Gas (up 4.34%)

Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.89%), Piramal Enterprises (down 6.30%), NMDC (down 6.09%), PVR Inox (down 5.73%), Bayer Cropscience (down 5.34%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Kfin Technologies (up 7.51%), Concord Biotech (up 5.55%), Mankind Pharma (up 5.42%), K P R Mill (up 5.15%), Eid Parry India (up 4.92%)

Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.64%), Piramal Enterprises (down 6.31%), NMDC (down 6.10%), PVR Inox (down 5.76%), Bayer Cropscience (down 5.08%).