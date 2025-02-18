Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial market experienced a slight decline today, with the Nifty closing at 22,959.5, representing a decrease of 0.06%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,992.5 and a low of 22,801.5. The Sensex also witnessed a minor downturn, trading within a range of 76,091.69 and 75,531.01, ultimately closing at 75,996.86, which is 0.04% lower and 29.47 points below its opening price.

In terms of market performance, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing unchanged at 0.0%. Conversely, small cap stocks underperformed as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,413.1, down by 244.65 points or 1.59%. The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns over various time frames: a gain of 2.3% over the last week, 0.34% over the last month, a decline of 2.14% over the last three months, a decrease of 1.49% over the last six months, and an increase of 8.84% over the last year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included NTPC (up 2.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.41%), Wipro (up 2.24%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.42%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.26%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 2.30%), Trent (down 1.94%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.58%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.57%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.48%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49,258.9, having reached an intraday high of 49,328.55 and a low of 48,814.95. The Bank Nifty's performance over the last week showed an increase of 2.39%, 0.84% over the last month, a decline of 3.57% over the last three months, a modest increase of 0.5% over the last six months, and a gain of 9.86% over the last year.

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 18, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.94%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.38%), Wipro (up 2.18%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.37%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.98%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.48%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.42%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.87%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.41%), Wipro (up 2.24%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.26%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.30%), Trent (down 1.94%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.58%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.57%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.48%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Persistent Systems, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, PB Fintech.

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation of India, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Triveni Turbines, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PNB Housing Finance, BLS International Services.

Top Losers: Swan Energy, Data Patterns India, Redington India, Creditaccess Grameen, NBCC India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: NLC India (up 8.86%), Thermax (up 6.36%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 5.06%), Borosil Renewables (up 5.00%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 4.84%).

Top Losers: Carborundum Universal (down 7.22%), Swan Energy (down 6.70%), Redington India (down 6.13%), Jindal Worldwide (down 6.06%), Vaibhav Global (down 6.04%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: NLC India (up 8.97%), ADANI WILMAR (up 8.70%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (up 8.40%), Thermax (up 6.65%), Schaeffler India (up 5.87%).

Top Losers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 7.75%), Allcargo Logistics (down 7.66%), Carborundum Universal (down 7.00%), Swan Energy (down 6.68%), Data Patterns India (down 6.24%).