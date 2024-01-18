Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 January, 2024: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, HDFC Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 333.1 points, or -0.47, to settle at 71500.76, while the Nifty lost 104.4 points, or -0.48, to close at 21571.95.
The Nifty closed at 21,571.95, down by 0.48% for the day. It reached a high of 21,539.4 and a low of 21,285.55. The Sensex traded between 71,451.29 and 70,665.5, closing 0.47% lower at 71,500.76, which was 333.1 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started