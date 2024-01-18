Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 January, 2024: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, HDFC Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,571.95, down by 0.48% for the day. It reached a high of 21,539.4 and a low of 21,285.55. The Sensex traded between 71,451.29 and 70,665.5, closing 0.47% lower at 71,500.76, which was 333.1 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.19% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed, ending at 15,348.35, down by 13.75 points or 0.09% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.83%

- In the last 1 month: 0.23%

- In the last 3 months: 9.13%

- In the last 6 months: 8.7%

- In the last 1 year: 18.18%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.25%), Cipla (up 2.48%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.05%), Tata Motors (up 1.66%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.41%). The top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 3.46%), NTPC (down 3.25%), Asian Paints (down 2.23%), LTI Mindtree (down 10.61%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.96%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46,064.45, with an intraday high of 46,184.05 and a low of 45,430.7. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -3.43%

- In the last 1 month: -4.3%

- In the last 3 months: 4.38%

- In the last 6 months: 0.88%

- In the last 1 year: 7.9%

In the trading session on January 18, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.23%), Tata Motors (up 1.64%), Axis Bank (up 1.38%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.03%). The top losers in the Sensex were HDFC Bank (down 3.44%), NTPC (down 3.30%), Asian Paints (down 2.39%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.30%), and Titan Company (down 2.25%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.25%), Cipla (up 2.48%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.05%), Tata Motors (up 1.66%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.41%). The top losers were HDFC Bank (down 3.46%), NTPC (down 3.25%), Asian Paints (down 2.23%), LTI Mindtree (down 10.61%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.96%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Aurobindo Pharma, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Oracle Financial Services Software, Lupin, and HDFC Asset Management Company. The top losers were Mphasis, Coforge, Au Small Finance Bank, Alkem Laboratories, and Max Financial Services.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Suzlon Energy, PNB Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and IRB Infrastructure Developers. The top losers were Alok Industries, Tanla Platforms, Cyient, Balaji Amines, and Graphite India.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Vaibhav Global (up 7.18%), Castrol India (up 5.80%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 5.26%), Apollo Tyres (up 5.11%), and Welspun Corp (up 4.95%). The top losers were Alok Industries (down 7.00%), Indian Energy Exchange (down 6.76%), ITI (down 5.92%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 5.79%), and Happiest Minds Technologies (down 4.39%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Castrol India (up 5.89%), Vaibhav Global (up 5.78%), Apollo Tyres (up 5.49%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 5.49%), and Suzlon Energy (up 4.89%). The top losers were Alok Industries (down 7.10%), Indian Energy Exchange (down 6.49%), ITI (down 5.90%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 5.82%), and Happiest Minds Technologies (down 4.10%).

