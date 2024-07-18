Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 July, 2024: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 626.91 points, or 0.78, to settle at 80716.55, while the Nifty gained 187.85 points, or 0.76, to close at 24613.0.

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24613.0, up by 0.76%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24837.75 and a low of 24504.45. The Sensex traded between 81522.55 and 80390.37, closing 0.78% higher at 80716.55, which was 626.91 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.63% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19062.4, down by 233.2 points and 1.22% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.0%

- In the last 1 month: 5.28%

- In the last 3 months: 12.76%

- In the last 6 months: 15.56%

- In the last 1 year: 25.58%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.80%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.59%), and Wipro (up 2.41%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.41%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.36%), Grasim Industries (down 1.25%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.95%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52396.8, with an intraday high of 52782.75 and a low of 52168.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.69%

- In the last 1 month: 4.34%

- In the last 3 months: 11.81%

- In the last 6 months: 15.13%

- In the last 1 year: 15.9%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 18, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.33%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.57%), Wipro (up 2.43%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.32%), and Infosys (up 1.93%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.48%), NTPC (down 0.71%), Tata Steel (down 0.42%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.42%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.33%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.80%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.59%), and Wipro (up 2.41%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.41%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.36%), Grasim Industries (down 1.25%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.95%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Indus Towers, HDFC Asset Management Company, Balkrishna Industries, Coforge, and Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Vodafone Idea, Jubilant Foodworks, and Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Manappuram Finance, Birlasoft, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Sonata Software, and Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Titagarh Rail Systems, Finolex Cables, NLC India, Raymond, and Apar Industries

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Jindal Worldwide (up 6.89%), India Cements (up 6.72%), Focus Business Solution (up 4.97%), IDBI Bank (up 4.86%), and Esab India (up 4.82%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 8.36%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 5.88%), Trent (down 5.75%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 5.62%), and Rail Vikas Nigam (down 5.45%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: India Cements (up 6.68%), IDBI Bank (up 4.92%), Endurance Technologies (up 3.53%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), and Manappuram Finance (up 3.49%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 8.43%), Trent (down 6.00%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 5.89%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 5.65%), and Blue Dart Express (down 5.58%).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 18 July, 2024: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue