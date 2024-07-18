Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 July, 2024: LTI Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24613.0, up by 0.76%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24837.75 and a low of 24504.45. The Sensex traded between 81522.55 and 80390.37, closing 0.78% higher at 80716.55, which was 626.91 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.63% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19062.4, down by 233.2 points and 1.22% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.0%

- In the last 1 month: 5.28%

- In the last 3 months: 12.76%

- In the last 6 months: 15.56%

- In the last 1 year: 25.58%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.80%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.59%), and Wipro (up 2.41%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.41%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.36%), Grasim Industries (down 1.25%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.95%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52396.8, with an intraday high of 52782.75 and a low of 52168.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.69%

- In the last 1 month: 4.34%

- In the last 3 months: 11.81%

- In the last 6 months: 15.13%

- In the last 1 year: 15.9%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 18, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.33%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.57%), Wipro (up 2.43%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.32%), and Infosys (up 1.93%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.48%), NTPC (down 0.71%), Tata Steel (down 0.42%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.42%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.33%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.80%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.59%), and Wipro (up 2.41%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.41%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.36%), Grasim Industries (down 1.25%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.95%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Indus Towers, HDFC Asset Management Company, Balkrishna Industries, Coforge, and Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Vodafone Idea, Jubilant Foodworks, and Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Manappuram Finance, Birlasoft, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Sonata Software, and Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Titagarh Rail Systems, Finolex Cables, NLC India, Raymond, and Apar Industries

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Jindal Worldwide (up 6.89%), India Cements (up 6.72%), Focus Business Solution (up 4.97%), IDBI Bank (up 4.86%), and Esab India (up 4.82%)

Top Losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 8.36%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 5.88%), Trent (down 5.75%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 5.62%), and Rail Vikas Nigam (down 5.45%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: India Cements (up 6.68%), IDBI Bank (up 4.92%), Endurance Technologies (up 3.53%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.50%), and Manappuram Finance (up 3.49%)