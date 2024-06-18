Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 308.37 points, or 0.4, to settle at 76992.77, while the Nifty gained 92.3 points, or 0.39, to close at 23465.6.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 23465.6, up by 0.39% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23579.05 and a low of 23499.7. On the other hand, the Sensex traded in the range of 77366.77 and 77071.44, closing 0.4% higher at 76992.77, which was 308.37 points above the opening price.
