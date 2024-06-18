Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 23465.6, up by 0.39% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23579.05 and a low of 23499.7. On the other hand, the Sensex traded in the range of 77366.77 and 77071.44, closing 0.4% higher at 76992.77, which was 308.37 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.44% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18043.6, up by 194.95 points or 1.08% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.25%

- In the last 1 month: 4.56%

- In the last 3 months: 6.8%

- In the last 6 months: 9.98%

- In the last 1 year: 25.59%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Shriram Finance (up 3.57%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.20%), Wipro (up 3.01%), Titan Company (up 1.67%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.56%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index today were Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.21%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.54%), Tata Steel (down 1.11%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.10%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.85%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50002.0, with an intraday high of 50562.15 and a low of 49900.2. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.45%

- In the last 1 month: 4.95%

- In the last 3 months: 8.26%

- In the last 6 months: 5.34%

- In the last 1 year: 15.56%

Below is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 18th June 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.17%), Wipro (up 3.04%), Titan Company (up 1.74%), ICICI Bank (up 1.56%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.14%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.14%), Tata Steel (down 1.04%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.96%), Tata Motors (down 0.78%), and ITC (down 0.53%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 3.57%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.20%), Wipro (up 3.01%), Titan Company (up 1.67%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.56%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.21%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.54%), Tata Steel (down 1.11%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.10%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.85%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: IDFC First Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Jubilant Foodworks, Balkrishna Industries, and Godrej Properties

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Petronet LNG, Aditya Birla Capital, Lupin, and HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Cochin Shipyard, Ramkrishna Forgings, Canfin Homes, HFCL, and IDFC

Top Losers: Shree Renuka Sugars, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Intellect Design Arena, National Aluminium Company, and Central Depository Service India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: M M T C (up 9.83%), Cochin Shipyard (up 9.69%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.15%), Phoenix Mills (up 7.97%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.72%)

Top Losers: Chemplast Sanmar (down 4.64%), Kalpataru Projects International (down 4.44%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 4.41%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.00%), and KNR Constructions (down 3.73%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: M M T C (up 9.94%), Cochin Shipyard (up 9.35%), Metro Brands (up 8.92%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (up 8.91%), and Ramkrishna Forgings (up 8.61%)

Top Losers: Chemplast Sanmar (down 4.62%), Kalpataru Projects International (down 4.52%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 4.41%), KNR Constructions (down 4.28%), and Sumitomo Chemical India (down 3.80%).

For more information on the top gainers and losers in BSE, you can visit this link. Similarly, for the top gainers and losers in NSE, you can visit this link.

