Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 March, 2024: Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, UPL among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22023.35, up by 0.15% today. The Nifty touched a day high of 22123.7 and a low of 21916.55. The Sensex traded between 72985.89 and 72314.16, closing 0.14% up at 72643.43, which was 104.99 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.08% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 14846.7, down by 84.55 points and 0.57% lower.

In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given a return of -1.24%. In the last 1 month, the return was -0.3%. In the last 3 months, the return was 2.98%. In the last 6 months, the return was 9.55%. And in the last 1 year, the return was 29.83%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Steel (up 5.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.14%), JSW Steel (up 3.04%), Tata Motors (up 2.81%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.56%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 2.08%), UPL (down 1.92%), Infosys (down 1.92%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.58%), and Titan Company (down 1.47%).

The bank nifty ended at 46594.1, with an intraday high of 46739.25 and a low of 46022.15. The performance of the bank nifty in the last 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year has been as follows: -1.63%, 0.04%, -2.74%, 1.25%, and 18.27% respectively.

In the trading session on 18 Mar, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were Tata Steel (up 5.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.05%), Tata Motors (up 2.75%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.47%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.45%). The top losers in the Sensex were Infosys (down 1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.72%), Titan Company (down 1.43%), Wipro (down 1.25%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.20%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Oracle Financial Services Software, Oberoi Realty, and Aurobindo Pharma. The top losers were Coforge, MRF, Persistent Systems, Astral, and Godrej Properties.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Global Health, Aegis Logistics, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Praj Industries, and National Aluminium Company. The top losers were BLS International Services, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Birlasoft, and UCO Bank.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Macrotech Developers (up 9.60%), Vmart Retail (up 8.14%), Thermax (up 6.40%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 6.14%), and Finolex Industries (up 5.77%). The top losers were Coforge (down 6.76%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 5.10%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Adani Total Gas (down 4.35%), and NCC (down 4.18%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Macrotech Developers (up 7.71%), Vmart Retail (up 6.70%), Thermax (up 6.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 6.37%), and Finolex Industries (up 6.07%). The top losers were Coforge (down 6.85%), Brightcom Group (down 6.27%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 5.03%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), and BLS International Services (down 4.75%).

