Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 March, 2025: Icici Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 22508.75, reflecting an increase of 1.45%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 22857.8 and a low of 22599.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 75385.76 and 74480.15, ultimately closing 1.53% higher at 74169.95, which represents an increase of 1131.31 points above its opening price.

The midcap index exhibited superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of 2.1%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluding at 14968.4, up by 406.3 points or 2.71%.

The Nifty 50 has generated returns as follows:

- Over the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- Over the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- Over the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- Over the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- Over the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Icici Bank (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.19%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.06%), Tata Motors (up 2.87%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.55%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserv (down 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.72%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48354.15, with an intraday high of 49400.3 and a low of 48629.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- Over the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- Over the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- Over the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- Over the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- Over the last 1 Year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 18, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Icici Bank (up 3.25%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.07%), Tata Motors (up 2.86%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.77%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.49%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finserv (down 1.43%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.69%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.59%), Reliance Industries (down 0.13%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Icici Bank (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.19%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.06%), Tata Motors (up 2.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.55%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finserv (down 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.72%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Pb Fintech, Indian Hotels Company, Mphasis, Cg Power & Industrial Solutions, Polycab India

Top Losers: Srf, Kpit Technologies, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Sbi Cards & Payment Services, Acc

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Finolex Cables, Apar Industries, Blue Star, Pvr Inox, Iifl Finance

Top Losers: Castrol India, Aavas Financiers, Atul, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Dr. Lal Pathlabs

BSE:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.22%), Apar Industries (up 8.12%), One 97 Communications (up 7.79%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.20%), Blue Star (up 7.15%)

Top Losers: Eighty Jewell-mt (down 6.62%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.59%), Castrol India (down 4.12%), Aavas Financiers (down 2.55%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 2.42%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Finolex Cables (up 9.58%), Apar Industries (up 8.10%), One 97 Communications (up 7.62%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (up 7.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.47%)

Top Losers: Castrol India (down 5.93%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.60%), Clean Science & Technology (down 4.98%), Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc (down 2.53%), Aavas Financiers (down 2.35%).