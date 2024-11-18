Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 November, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Hero Motocorp, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**:

The Nifty 50 index concluded the trading session at 23,532.7, reflecting a decline of 0.34%. Throughout the day, the index reached a peak of 23,606.8 and a trough of 23,350.4. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within a range of 77,886.97 and 76,965.06, ultimately closing at 77,580.31, which is 0.31% lower and 241.3 points beneath the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.21% higher. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 17,601.05, marking a drop of 93.8 points or 0.53%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.85%

- In the last 1 month: -5.63%

- In the last 3 months: -4.55%

- In the last 6 months: 4.1%

- In the last 1 year: 19.09%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Hindalco Industries, which rose by 3.78%, Hero Motocorp (up 2.80%), Tata Steel (up 2.34%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.41%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.41%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.05%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.02%), Infosys (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.70%), and Trent (down 2.50%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,179.55, having reached an intraday high of 50,445.8 and a low of 50,074.0. The Bank Nifty performance is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: -2.86%

- In the last 1 month: -3.27%

- In the last 3 months: 0.04%

- In the last 6 months: 4.88%

- In the last 1 year: 15.62%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 18, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 2.39%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.37%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), State Bank Of India (up 1.20%).

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.05%), Infosys (down 2.82%), Wipro (down 2.12%), NTPC (down 1.56%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.50%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 3.78%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.80%), Tata Steel (up 2.34%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.41%).

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.05%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.02%), Infosys (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.70%), Trent (down 2.50%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Muthoot Finance, Phoenix Mills, Suzlon Energy, IDFC First Bank, Polycab India.

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Oberoi Realty, Mphasis, SRF, KPIT Technologies.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: National Aluminium Company, Swan Energy, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, RBL Bank.

Top Losers: Gujarat State Petronet, Great Eastern Shipping Company, IRCON International, PNB Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Godrej Industries (up 9.15%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.14%), Sammaan Capital (up 7.15%), Swan Energy (up 6.71%), Muthoot Finance (up 6.03%).

Top Losers: Gujarat State Petronet (down 7.58%), Gujarat Gas Company (down 6.82%), BASF India (down 6.22%), Eclerx Services (down 6.20%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 5.71%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godrej Industries (up 9.86%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.12%), Sammaan Capital (up 7.21%), Swan Energy (up 6.74%), Muthoot Finance (up 6.18%).